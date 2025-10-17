Eagles vs. Vikings predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 7

Jalen Hurts and the much-maligned Eagles passing attack will face a tough challenge against a stingy Minnesota Vikings secondary. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

The Eagles are on a two-game losing streak for the first time since 2023 and have a lot to fix as they head to Minnesota for a Week 7 game vs. the Vikings. JUMP TO SECTION Jeff Neiburg Olivia Reiner Matt Breen Will they right the ship and get back on the right path? Advertisement Here’s how our writers see Sunday playing out: Jeff Neiburg The Vikings have arguably the best pass defense in the NFL, but they have faced the likes of Jake Browning, Michael Penix, Aaron Rodgers, Caleb Williams, and Dillon Gabriel so far. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is likely to have a few things up his sleeve to torment Jalen Hurts and a struggling Eagles offense, but the Eagles should have a talent advantage. Advertisement » READ MORE: Eagles vs. Vikings in Week 7: Here are the numbers that matter That hasn’t mattered much of late. Which Eagles offense will we see? The one from the first half last week against the New York Giants, or the one from the second half? The one from the second half vs. the Los Angeles Rams, or the one from the first half that day? The Eagles say they worked on finding solutions and getting on the same page during their mini-bye. It’s hard to take them at their word with the way things have gone, and it remains to be seen if they can flip the switch and turn things around considering that their offensive woes aren’t solely in one area. But even a mild turnaround will have them in decent position to win the game Sunday. Advertisement Defensively, it will be interesting to see how the Eagles go about divvying up Za’Darius Smith’s snap load. Will Jihaad Campbell see more snaps? Will Nakobe Dean get back in the action? The Eagles will hope Jalen Carter, who will play Sunday, will help the team boost its pass rush. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer Jalen Carter’s return and Quinyon Mitchell’s health are a big deal for a defense that got outworked last week vs. the Giants. Mitchell will have a tough time with Justin Jefferson, but the Vikings, no matter who plays quarterback, don’t have the dominant passer to give the Eagles fits. If it’s Carson Wentz, you have to like the Eagles’ ability to not get beaten by quarterback scrambles while forcing him to beat them with his arm. Jordan Mason is a solid runner, but if the Eagles make only mild improvements in their run defense, they should get the Vikings in the spots they want them. Advertisement Prediction: Eagles 24, Vikings 20 Listen to the latest episode Is this (already) the inflection point? There’s clearly something wrong with the Eagles. All that “wait-and-see” couching about it being early in the season and the need to be patient, that stuff is out the window after the team’s ugly loss to the Giants. How much of the blame goes to the players? Could first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo already be on the hot seat? The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane and Olivia Reiner sort through the messy storylines from a disappointing night at the Meadowlands. Listen here. Listen to all episodes here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Olivia Reiner

The Eagles struggled in all three phases during the loss to the Giants. While the defense is poised to rebound against the Vikings, the path to success for the offense is a bit murkier.

From a personnel standpoint, the Eagles defense will benefit tremendously from the return of Carter and potentially Mitchell (hamstring), too. The Eagles were missing their disruptor up front in Carter against the Giants. Mitchell is going to be an important factor in keeping Jefferson at bay.

Advertisement

But the Vikings offense lacks a formidable quarterback at the helm. It’s looking like the Eagles are going to see old friend Wentz, who has taken 12 sacks in three starts this season. The Eagles should have their opportunities to put pressure on him, which could be easier said than done given how the pass rush has fared this year.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Vikings film: Beating disguised zone coverage looks, slowing down Justin Jefferson, and more

Can the offense rebound, too? The Flores-led Vikings defense has been sound in the passing game, but they’ve been leaky in the running game, allowing 132.2 rushing yards per game (the ninth-highest average in the NFL). In theory, this should be the perfect game for the running game to get right. Still, we said that last week about the Giants, who haven’t been much better than the Vikings against the run.

This could be a low-scoring affair in which the team that makes fewer mistakes has the advantage. That hasn’t been the Eagles’ strong suit this season, especially on offense.

Prediction: Vikings 19, Eagles 17

Carson Wentz has gone 2-1 as a starter and could get the nod against his former team on Sunday. Read more Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-Imagn Image

Matt Breen

When was the last time the Eagles lost three straight games? 2023, of course. There’s been a lot of comparisons this week to that collapse, which didn’t really start until December. And those comparisons won’t go away if the Eagles drop another game.

The Vikings are at home off a bye week and seem ripe for a win against a reeling Eagles team. Wentz or J.J. McCarthy will be throwing to one of the top receiver tandems in football in Jefferson and Jordan Addison, while Mason has filled in fine for Aaron Jones at running back.

» READ MORE: After losing Za’Darius Smith, could the Eagles add more Jihaad Campbell snaps on the edge?

Most important is the defense. Flores is a mastermind and has made it difficult this season for opposing QBs against the Vikings. Flores vs. Kevin Patullo’s stagnant passing attack feels like a mismatch. Minnesota is allowing just 175 passing yards per game and the Vikings will play plenty of zone defense, which has caused the Birds problems this year.

The Vikings can be beaten on the ground. The Falcons’ Bijan Robinson rushed for 143 yards in Week 2 and Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins gained 110 yards in London before the Vikings hit the bye week. Could this finally be Saquon Barkley’s big game? It will have to be if the Eagles can keep up. A third straight loss will sting. Now imagine if it comes to Wentz.

Prediction: Vikings 27, Eagles 21