The league doesn’t like to put a team on the road for three straight weeks — and teams like it even less — but a team or two has to take a schedule hit every season. (Consider the favor the NFL did this season for the Raiders, who don’t have a game in Oakland between Sept. 15 and Nov. 3. That stretch for the Raiders is: at Minnesota, at Indianapolis, vs. Chicago in London, bye, at Green Bay, and at Houston.)