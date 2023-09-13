Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the Vikings game in Week 2

Olivia Reiner

The Eagles’ narrow season-opening victory over the New England Patriots may not have inspired a lot of confidence in certain areas of their game, from the defense’s inability to protect the middle of the field to the offense’s lack of third-down conversions (31%) and scoring (one touchdown).

But the Eagles have the opportunity to prove that Week 1 rust was the culprit for their shortcomings when they quickly regroup to take on the Vikings on Thursday night in their home opener.

Prime-time Kirk Cousins has become a bit of a meme since assuming the starting role with the now-Washington Commanders in 2015. Cousins has lost the most prime-time games (16) of any NFL quarterback since that season, according to Stathead. His most notable loss arguably came last season when the Vikings fell to the Eagles, 24-7, in Week 2 on Monday Night Football. Cousins posted a paltry 51.1 passer rating, completing just 59% of his passes while throwing three interceptions. It was a resounding win for the Eagles, who were in a similar situation at the time as they are now, coming off of a too-close-for-comfort 38-35 Week 1 victory over the Detroit Lions.

But last year, Cousins still had a Pro Bowl season in which he threw for the second-most yards in his career (4,547) and led the Vikings back to the postseason for the first time since 2019. The 35-year-old quarterback has formidable options in the passing game, including 2022 AP offensive player of the year Justin Jefferson, 2023 23rd-overall pick and wide receiver Jordan Addison, and two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson who recently became the highest-paid player at his position in terms of guaranteed money ($42.5 million).

The Eagles will have to address their Week-1 woes by limiting Hockenson’s ability to be a threat over the middle. Also, if cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) is unable to go, second-year cornerback Josh Jobe may be tasked with covering Addison, who racked up four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cornerback Darius Slay will be at least partially responsible for trying to shut down Jefferson like he did last season.

Just as they did in Week 1, the Eagles have the potential to win this game in the trenches on defense. The Vikings offensive line struggled to get their run game going, as the team picked up just 41 yards on the ground. Cousins tied for the ninth-shortest time to throw among Week 1 starters (2.66 seconds) according to Pro Football Focus. Both interior defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are coming off of strong performances against the Patriots in which they both recorded their first career sacks.

If the Eagles can figure out how to kick-start their offense and get the ball in the hands of their most talented skill players (i.e. tight end Dallas Goedert ought to have more than zero receptions, as he did against the Patriots), and if the defensive front can give Cousins fits, then the Eagles have a good chance of going 2-0.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Vikings 17

Josh Tolentino

Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson earned a tough draw against Bill Belichick in his play-calling debut. Now, in Week 2, he matches up against another Belichick disciple in Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Some of the blunders in the season-opener were expected, but coach Nick Sirianni should aid Johnson with getting in a better groove as the year progresses.

It also helps that Jalen Hurts & Co. will be going up against a Vikings defense that lacks star power at different levels, especially up front. The Vikings sacked Baker Mayfield just once during their surprising defeat at home.

One of the obvious X-factors in this NFC tilt will be the reserve cornerback Jobe, who is expected to fill in for the All-Pro Bradberry. Jobe will likely be tasked with defending the speedy rookie wideout Addison, and Jobe also will line up at some point against the NFL’s best receiver in Jefferson. Exactly one year ago, the veteran Slay thrived during the last meeting involving these two teams. Can he repeat that same magical two-pick performance? The Eagles also will need to patch up the middle parts of the field, where the tight end Hockenson could have a field day.

The Vikings will be thirsting for their first victory, but the Eagles simply have too much firepower to disappoint in the home opener.

Prediction: Eagles 33, Vikings 24

