Eagles vs. Vikings predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 7
The Vikings still haven’t named a quarterback for Sunday, but everyone has made their predictions anyway. Let’s take a look.
After scoring just seven second-half points in their last two contests, which resulted in consecutive losses, the Eagles are preparing to recover as they travel to U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday’s afternoon matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
Heading into Sunday’s game, the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites, as the Vikings are still determining who their starting quarterback will be in Week 7. Will the Birds lose three straight? Or will they return to the win column on the road?
Here are what experts in the local and national media are saying …
Inquirer predictions
We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …
National media predictions
Now, let’s take a look at how the national media feels about Sunday’s matchup …
ESPN: In an almost clean sweep, nine of 11 ESPN analysts are picking the Eagles.
NFL.com: Three of five NFL.com analysts are taking the Eagles over the Vikings this week.
CBS Sports: The CBS Sports crew is leaning toward the Eagles for Sunday’s game. Seven of eight panelists picked the Birds straight up.
Sports Illustrated: In a clean sweep, all seven experts are taking the Eagles.
USA Today: Similarly, everyone at USA Today likes the Eagles this week, putting six more picks in the Birds’ column.
Bleacher Report: In another sweep, all seven Bleacher Report panelists are choosing the Eagles to win.
Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 28-24.
Local media predictions
Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday.
PhillyVoice: All four PhillyVoice writers are picking the Eagles to win against the Vikings.
Delaware Online: Nine of 12 panelists like the Birds.
