Eagles vs. Vikings predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 7

After scoring just seven second-half points in their last two contests, which resulted in consecutive losses, the Eagles are preparing to recover as they travel to U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday’s afternoon matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites, as the Vikings are still determining who their starting quarterback will be in Week 7. Will the Birds lose three straight? Or will they return to the win column on the road?

Advertisement

Here are what experts in the local and national media are saying …

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction …

Jalen Carter’s return and Quinyon Mitchell’s health are a big deal for a defense that got outworked last week vs. the Giants. Mitchell will have a tough time with Justin Jefferson, but the Vikings, no matter who plays quarterback, don’t have the dominant passer to give the Eagles fits. If it’s Carson Wentz, you have to like the Eagles’ ability to not get beaten by quarterback scrambles while forcing him to beat them with his arm. Jordan Mason is a solid runner, but if the Eagles make only mild improvements in their run defense, they should get the Vikings in the spots they want them. Prediction: Eagles 24, Vikings 20 Jeff Neiburg

To read more of Neiburg’s take, plus how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

» READ MORE: Should Brandon Graham return to the Eagles? Why it does — and doesn’t — make sense.

National media predictions

Now, let’s take a look at how the national media feels about Sunday’s matchup …

ESPN: In an almost clean sweep, nine of 11 ESPN analysts are picking the Eagles. NFL.com: Three of five NFL.com analysts are taking the Eagles over the Vikings this week. CBS Sports: The CBS Sports crew is leaning toward the Eagles for Sunday’s game. Seven of eight panelists picked the Birds straight up. Sports Illustrated: In a clean sweep, all seven experts are taking the Eagles.

» READ MORE: The Eagles offense has made turnarounds after breaks before. Can they do it again?

USA Today: Similarly, everyone at USA Today likes the Eagles this week, putting six more picks in the Birds’ column. Bleacher Report: In another sweep, all seven Bleacher Report panelists are choosing the Eagles to win. Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 28-24.

Local media predictions

Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday.

PhillyVoice: All four PhillyVoice writers are picking the Eagles to win against the Vikings. Delaware Online: Nine of 12 panelists like the Birds.

» READ MORE: Carson Wentz feels like his time in Philly was ‘multiple lifetimes ago’ as he prepares to face the Eagles