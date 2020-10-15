Marquise Brown likely will draw the majority of Darius Slay’s attention Sunday. He leads the Ravens in receptions with 22 and is averaging 14.5 yards per catch. The Eagles have struggled against TEs, and they’ll be facing one of the best in the league Sunday in Mark Andrews (18 catches, 5 TDs). He had 10 TD catches last season. Andrews is tough in the red zone. Five of his 18 catches and three of his TDs have been inside the 20, where the Ravens have converted 10 of 16 red-zone trips into touchdowns. Jackson has completed 14 of 18 red-zone passes with 7 TDs. Four of those 7 TDs have been caught by tight ends, three by Andrews and a fourth by former Delaware Blue Hen Nick Boyle.