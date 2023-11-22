Re-grading the Eagles: Should Shaq Leonard be on Howie Roseman’s radar at linebacker?

Re-grading the Eagles’ 21-17 win over the Chiefs upon reviewing the coaches’ film (original instant grades here):

Linebacker: A- downgraded to B

The off-ball linebacker position gets top billing here because Shaq Leonard could be a free agent if he clears waivers this week. The Eagles have a potential need after Nakobe Dean was placed on injured reserve last week for a second time this season. But are they also not satisfied with Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow as essentially their only starting-caliber linebackers?

They have earned most of the starts in Dean’s absence and have played solidly as a pair. But Cunningham and Morrow didn’t have their best outing at the Chiefs, particularly vs. the run. Was it just a one-game blip? Or should general manager Howie Roseman kick the tires on Leonard, who was with the Colts when Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was offensive coordinator?

There’s little doubt that Roseman won’t at least make a call. Even if he’s happy with Cunningham and Morrow, depth at linebacker is an issue with Christian Ellis and rookie Ben VanSumeren primarily special teamers. Leonard can sign with whomever he pleases if he reaches the market. But if he’s seeking a ring, the Eagles offer a better chance than most teams.

Dean was the most efficient run-stopping linebacker the Eagles had before his Nov. 5 injury vs. the Cowboys. Cunningham and Morrow haven’t been far behind, especially the latter, who handles play-calling responsibilities.

The Eagles entered Monday night with the NFL’s top-ranked rush defense. Stopping the run is an 11-man deal, but a large share of the credit has gone to interior linemen Jordan Davis, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams and Jalen Carter. The same applies when the results aren’t positive, as was the case against the Chiefs in the first half when Kansas City gained 121 yards. Aside from mostly Williams, the front struggled to set the table.

But Morrow (No. 10) bit on a little deke by running back Isiah Pecheco (No. 10), vacated his gap, and was sealed out of the play by the Chiefs’ left guard on the below play.

Pecheco also had success running outside. He had a couple long bursts when the Eagles were unable to set the edges. Here he was picking up ten yards off a run to the left:

Cunningham (No. 52) wasn’t necessarily at fault on the above run. Defensive end Josh Sweat (No. 94) could have done a better job of containing. But the linebacker was a touch late to the ball and seemed to be running with a hitch after Pecheco got by him.

That was the Chiefs’ first rush of the second half, and it would be their longest from there on out as the Eagles defense tightened up their gaps. Kansas City tailbacks gained only 23 yards on eight carries the rest of the way. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s entire unit helped with the turnaround, and the same went for his pass defense.

Cunningham, who was the lone linebacker on the field in dime personnel, had a huge pass breakup in the fourth quarter. And earlier, Morrow recovered cornerback Bradley Roby’s “peanut punch” forced fumble. In the bigger picture, the two linebackers have been consistent.

But the Eagles are trying to win a Super Bowl, and with Dean unlikely to return following foot surgery, Roseman may want to strengthen the position just as he did earlier in the season when he signed Roby and traded for safety Kevin Byard.

Leonard will be available for reason. His playing time had decreased in Indianapolis to the point where he wasn’t active in the Colts’ last game. The former All-Pro was once one of the league’s best, but wear and tear seems to have caught up to the 28-year old.

He may not be as equipped to handle a full load or play in obvious pass situations. But Leonard has always been best vs. the run and could rotate in when necessary. He’s a savvy, respected veteran who has played in multiple systems. He may be able to help.

Quarterback: C+ upgraded to B

My grades for Jalen Hurts this season have tended to be on the harsher side and I’m here to correct that, at least after his performance in Kansas City. This was one of the games you throw out the statistics. Hurts’ passing numbers weren’t pretty, but his lone interception was probably more on a miscommunication and receiver A.J. Brown’s route running than it was on him.

The conditions at Arrowhead Stadium — steady rain and crowd noise — also affected his and the offense’s sloppy first half. A lot of credit also has to go to the Chiefs’ defense and coordinator Steve Spaguolo. But the Eagles were able to figure out the protection issues that plagued them early on at the break and Hurts and Co. were more efficient down the stretch.

I’m not sure who called the third-and-7 draw play on the Eagles’ first possession of the second half. Hurts has leeway to dial his number if the box count and the look up front is right. It appeared as if he had all kinds of daylight if center Jason Kelce (No. 62) blocks Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (No. 95) and Kenneth Gainwell (No. 14) gets to the next level.

But Jones is pretty good, too, and I think a pass attempt there still made better sense.

But the quarterback draw has been a long-time weapon for the Eagles. And while it hasn’t been as productive this season, especially in the red zone, there have been signs of improvement. The wrinkles on this Hurts touchdown run were drawn to perfection vs. a Chiefs pressure that came from the left. Kelce and left tackle Jordan Mailata (No. 68) pulled — Mailata couldn’t even find a hat to block — and Hurts waltzed through a hole and into the end zone to narrow the Chiefs’ lead to three points.

Hurts also found a way to get it done with his arm. He hit DeVonta Smith on a key third down, and a play later found the receiver on a slot fade the quarterback checked to when he saw pre-snap that Brown was likely to be doubled underneath. Even if wins aren’t exactly a quarterback stat, what Hurts has done the last two years — winning 26 of his last 28 regular season starts — is impressive by any measure.

Safety: B+ stays B+

The grade for Eagles safeties doesn’t change, but my assessment of Byard’s outing does. He had the one blown coverage on the Chiefs’ first touchdown, but the rest of his game was essentially clean. Byard (No. 31) was instrumental in Desai’s scheme to double Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (No. 87) on key downs, as shown below on the play that resulted in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (No. 15) intentional grounding to avoid a Sweat sack.

And he made smart decisions in zone coverage that didn’t show up in the stat sheet, like on this play when the Chiefs quarterback had to throw the ball away.