NFL announces Eagles-Giants will be played Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

The Eagles finally know what time they will be playing in Week 18.

The reeling Birds, who lost for the fourth time in five games on Sunday, will play the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. next Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The full Week 18 NFL schedule was announced near the conclusion of NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

While a few weeks ago the Giants game looked as if it could be a meaningless contest, the Eagles now have playoff seeding and the NFC East title to play for. Sunday’s 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals was a costly one for the Eagles, who are no longer in the running for the No. 1 seed and now don’t even control their own destiny in the NFC East.

If the Dallas Cowboys win at Washington next Sunday they will win the division title, and the Eagles will drop down to a wild-card spot and the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Given the Commanders are 4-12 and have lost seven straight, this is the likely scenario for Nick Sirianni & Co. If the Eagles finish as the No. 5 seed they would begin their playoff journey on the road against the NFC South champion. Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and Atlanta are alive in the NFC South title race.

The Eagles, who started 5-0 and improved to 10-1 after a Week 12 win over Buffalo, have only themselves to blame. They have lost four of five and have squandered late leads in two of the past three weeks. Sunday represented a new low, as the Eagles threw away a 21-6 halftime lead and lost to Cardinals team that entered the game at 3-12.

The one positive for the Eagles is their one win during this recent stretch came last weekend at home against the Giants, 33-25. The Eagles also raced out to a big lead in that one, 20-3, but needed a game-ending interception in their own end zone before the win was secured.