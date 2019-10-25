Everyone was all over Jared Goff after L.A. lost three in a row, but he bounced back with a stellar effort against the Falcons last week, hitting 22 of 37 for 268 yards with two TDs and no INTs. And just in case you’re wondering about the Rams in London, the last time they rolled over to see the Queen in 2017, they bageled the Cardinals, 33-0. They’ve won 19 of last 23 on the road, while Cincy comes in riding a negative 0-9 perfecto away from home. And if you’re worried about double-digits, DON’T! Los Angeles has covered six of the last seven as a DD fave, so, yup, this is my best bet, baby!