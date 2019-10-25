Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic looks at this weekend’s slate starting with the Eagles in Buffalo, but heading across the Atlantic in search of his best bet.

The slumping Eagles are 1-3 on the road straight-up and against the spread. Here are staff picks for the rest of Week 8.

Sunday

BILLS (-1.5) Eagles (43.5), 1 p.m. (Fox)

Ugly! That’s the only way to describe the Birds’ last two outings, and my effort last week. Will the Eagles get back on track? Tough to see it happening up in Buffalo against the third-best defense in the NFL.

The Green have not lost three in a row since 2016, but after looking at the numbers against the Cowboys and Vikings, yeeessshhhh.

They have allowed 75 points and scored only 30. They have scored just three TDs while turning the ball over seven times. And they have allowed 849 yards. Whew. Those numbers are making me dizzy.

The Bills come in at 5-1, but no one is taking them seriously. Why? 'Cause they have not beaten a team with a winning record. A 5-1 team is only a 1.5 point favorite against a 3-4 team that is playing awful? Hmmmmm. However, the Birds are horrible in the early games, covering only one of the last 12, so we’ll call the Buffs by a late field goal, 21-18. Also gonna try both sides of a ‘Winning Margin’ prop. Wager on either the Birds or Bills to win by 1 to 6 points with a take back of +$360!

Ed Barkowitz
Bills
Les Bowen
Eagles
Paul Domowitch
Eagles
Marcus Hayes
Bills (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Eagles
Marc Narducci
Eagles
Vegas Vic
Bills

LIONS (-7) Giants (49.5), 1 p.m.

Check on Saquon Barkley’s ankle. If he’s OK, then we buy at plus seven. If not, we close the wallet.

Ed Barkowitz
Lions
Les Bowen
Lions
Paul Domowitch
Lions
Marcus Hayes
Lions
Jeff McLane
Lions
Marc Narducci
Giants
Vegas Vic
Giants

TITANS (2.5) Buccaneers (45.5), 1 p.m.

Every now and then, Jameis Winston will throw down a solid performance on the road. This week could be solid.

Ed Barkowitz
Buccaneers
Les Bowen
Buccaneers
Paul Domowitch
Titans
Marcus Hayes
Titans
Jeff McLane
Buccaneers
Marc Narducci
Titans
Vegas Vic
Buccaneers

BEARS (4.5) Chargers (40.5), 1 p.m.

After a stinker last week, Mitchell Trubisky should be ready to shine, as long as Chicago’s D gets its mojo back.

Ed Barkowitz
Bears (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Bears
Paul Domowitch
Bears
Marcus Hayes
Chargers
Jeff McLane
Chargers
Marc Narducci
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Bears

Seahawks (3.5) FALCONS (53.5), 1 p.m.

There are 32 teams in the NFL. Guess whose defense is #32? Yup, Atlanta. Guess who’s drooling? Yup, Russell Wilson.

Ed Barkowitz
Seahawks
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
Seahawks (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Seahawks (Best Bet)
Marc Narducci
Seahawks (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Seahawks

JAGUARS (6) Jets (41), 1 p.m.

We’re not gonna talk about ghosts. Oops. We will talk about “The Mustache” getting another W for Jacksonville.

Ed Barkowitz
Jets
Les Bowen
Jets
Paul Domowitch
Jaguars
Marcus Hayes
Jaguars
Jeff McLane
Jaguars
Marc Narducci
Jaguars
Vegas Vic
Jaguars

Rams (13) Bengals (48.5), 1 p.m.

Fish & chips baby! Bangers & mash baby. A pint of Guinness. Yeah, it’s all happening in London. And if people tell you that the food stinks in England, don’t pay attention. I lived in London for a year in between my sophomore and junior year in college, and actually gained a few pounds. Also nicked a few pieces of stationary from the Houses of Parliament, but please, keep that on the down low. Oh yeah, football.

Everyone was all over Jared Goff after L.A. lost three in a row, but he bounced back with a stellar effort against the Falcons last week, hitting 22 of 37 for 268 yards with two TDs and no INTs. And just in case you’re wondering about the Rams in London, the last time they rolled over to see the Queen in 2017, they bageled the Cardinals, 33-0. They’ve won 19 of last 23 on the road, while Cincy comes in riding a negative 0-9 perfecto away from home. And if you’re worried about double-digits, DON’T! Los Angeles has covered six of the last seven as a DD fave, so, yup, this is my best bet, baby!

Ed Barkowitz
Rams
Les Bowen
Rams (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Rams
Marcus Hayes
Rams
Jeff McLane
Bengals
Marc Narducci
Rams
Vegas Vic
Rams (Best Bet)

SAINTS (10.5) Cardinals (48.5), 1 p.m. (CBS)

No, I have not lost my mind. Picking against a New Orleans team that is on a 5-0 run, 6-1 overall, might seem bizarre, but lemme explain.

Yeah, 5-0 is 5-0, and 6-1 is 6-1, but the wins have come by 2, 6, 2, 7, 7 and 11. So, not really crushing anyone. And Arizona comes in with a sweet little 3-0 run of its own, straight up and against the spread. As long as Kyler Murray is running and gunning, 'Zona should be able to keep this final inside of double digits.

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Saints
Paul Domowitch
Saints
Marcus Hayes
Saints
Jeff McLane
Cardinals
Marc Narducci
Cardinals
Vegas Vic
Cardinals

TEXANS (6.5) Raiders (51.5), 1 p.m.

Things are not going well down in Houston. The Texans lost to the Colts last week, and the Astros are down 2-0 to the Nationals. But, there is hope since Deshaun Watson and his crew ride in with a gorgeous 5-0 PERFECTO after a loss.

Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Raiders
Paul Domowitch
Texans
Marcus Hayes
Raiders
Jeff McLane
Texans
Marc Narducci
Raiders
Vegas Vic
Texans

49ERS (5.5) Panthers (41.5), 4:05 p.m.

Stop Christian McCaffrey and Carolina will fold. Easier said than done, but since San Fran’s defense has become a scary unit (No. 2 in the league), we’re gonna roll with the 6-0 Niners as long as the weather is dry.

Ed Barkowitz
49ers
Les Bowen
Panthers
Paul Domowitch
49ers
Marcus Hayes
49ers
Jeff McLane
Panthers
Marc Narducci
Panthers
Vegas Vic
49ers

COLTS (6) Broncos (44), 4:25 p.m.

Denver has a statue that does NOT move at QB by the name of Joe Flacco. So, drop some love on the Horseshoes.

Ed Barkowitz
Broncos
Les Bowen
Broncos
Paul Domowitch
Colts
Marcus Hayes
Colts
Jeff McLane
Broncos
Marc Narducci
Colts
Vegas Vic
Colts

PATRIOTS (13) Browns (46.5), 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Does New England ever get bored with winning? Nah. By double digits. Nah.

Ed Barkowitz
Patriots
Les Bowen
Patriots
Paul Domowitch
Browns
Marcus Hayes
Patriots
Jeff McLane
Patriots
Marc Narducci
Patriots
Vegas Vic
Patriots

Packers (4) CHIEFS (47.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

With Patrick Mahomes, Kaycee was gonna open at -3.5 over Green Bay. Without Mahomes, the Packers opened at -3.5. Is Pat worth 7 points? Maybe, maybe not, but the line is also a function of Matt Moore (who was coaching high school games last year), starting at QB. Sure, Moore was 10 of 19 for 117 yards, but now he’s gonna face Mr. Discount Double Check. And Rodgers was PERFECT last week, 25 of 31 for 429 yards, five TDs, zero INTs, and a rating of 158.3. We buy PERFECTION!

Ed Barkowitz
Chiefs
Les Bowen
Packers
Paul Domowitch
Packers
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs
Jeff McLane
Chiefs
Marc Narducci
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers

Monday

STEELERS (14.5) Dolphins (43), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Last week, we were wary of playing the Bills as a double-digit favorite because of FitzMagic. And what happened? Ryan Fitzpatrick and Miami covered a 17-point spread in a 31-21 loss to Buffalo. Fitz will be starting again, and cannot figure out why Pittsburgh is a two-TD favorite. The Steel lost defensive end Stephon Tuitt, RB James Conner is questionable, RB Jaylen Samuels is out, and this AIN’T your Daddy’s Steel Curtain. Swimming with the Fish.

Ed Barkowitz
Steelers
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Steelers
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Dolphins
Marc Narducci
Dolphins
Vegas Vic
Dolphins

Last week

Ed Barkowitz
8-6 (0-1 Best Bet)
Les Bowen
5-9 (0-1)
Paul Domowitch
10-4 (1-0)
Marcus Hayes
11-3 (1-0)
Jeff McLane
6-8 (1-0)
Marc Narducci
7-7 (1-0)
Vegas Vic
2-12 (0-1)

Season/Entering Week 8

Jeff McLane
61-44-1 (5-2 Best Bet)
.580
Marcus Hayes
55-50-1 (5-2)
.524
Vegas Vic
55-50-1 (5-2)
.524
Paul Domowitch
55-50-1 (1-6)
.524
Les Bowen
54-51-1 (2-4-1)
.514
Ed Barkowitz
52-53-1 (1-6)
.495
Marc Narducci
50-55-1 (3-4)
.476