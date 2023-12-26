The Bidens had Jordan Mailata sing at their holiday party and got their copy of the Eagles’ Christmas album on vinyl

The White House may reverberate with the dulcet tones of Jason and Travis Kelce scream-singing at each other this holiday season.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden received their own copy of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Christmas album, A Philly Special Christmas Special on vinyl — along with a special live guest performance.

» READ MORE: All the songs from the Eagles’ new Christmas album reviewed.

The president and first lady were photographed holding their copy of the record alongside offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, who sang on the record, and former Eagle Connor Barwin, who served as executive producer.

Their visit was part of a Christmas surprise for Jill Biden, a loud and proud Eagles fan. During the White House staff holiday party, Mailata was reportedly snuck in as a special guest and performed his rendition of “This Christmas.”

The news of the teammates’ guest appearance at the party — which took place before Christmas — began to trickle out throughout the holiday weekend.

“Our artwork made it to the White House,” wrote Avenue West — the Philly-based marketing agency that handled the album’s art and branding — on Instagram.

Still, it’s not Mailata’s first time serenading a crowd at a holiday party.

Last year, he belted out songs including “This Christmas” for the team holiday bash.

“He’s a gifted musician,” holiday album producer and War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall told USA Today earlier this month. “Obviously, he can sing. You hear him sing and it’s no joke. It is for real.”