The Eagles will visit the White House Monday. Here’s what to know.

There’s no such thing as too much celebration over the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory.

Nearly three months after dominating the Kansas City Chiefs down in New Orleans in Super Bowl LIX, President Donald Trump will honor the Eagles in a ceremony at the White House Monday.

It’s a stark contrast to what happened after the Eagles’ last Super Bowl victory in 2018, during Trump’s first term. Following protests of the national anthem during the 2017 season, Trump uninvited the team after most of the team declined to meet with the president at the White House.

“This is a time-honored tradition,” team owner Jeffrey Lurie told reporters at league meetings earlier this month. “To be celebrated at the White House is a good thing.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni echoed Lurie’s remarks at the league meetings, telling reporters it’s an “honor” to be invited.

“I’m really exited to go,” Sirianni said.

Here’s everything to know about the Eagles’ visit to the White House:

What time will the Eagles visit the White House?

The president’s schedule won’t be officially announced until Monday morning, but the Eagles are expected at the White House in the late afternoon.

Both the Associated Press and the White House are expected to stream coverage of the event on their YouTube pages.

Are any Eagles players not going to the White House?

That also remains unclear.

Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts raised a few eyebrows when asked at the Time 100 gala Thursday evening if he’d be joining his teammates at the White House.

Hurts responded with an awkward “Um” before walking away from the interview.

So far, no Eagles players have said outright they’ll skip the White House visit. Most Birds players haven’t made their political views public, even leading up to the 2024 election.

Birds defensive tackle Thomas Booker was cochair of “Athletes for Harris,” a group of sports stars who backed former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lurie downplayed the politics of visiting Trump’s White House and left it up to individual players to decide to attend.

“Our culture, these are optional things,” Lurie said earlier this month. “If you want to enjoy this, come along and we’ll have a great time. And if you don’t, it’s totally an optional thing.”

Why are the Eagles visiting the White House?

The Eagles were invited to the White House to celebrate the team’s blowout win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Trump was in the stands for the first half, becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. When he left to return to Washington, the Eagles had what turned out to be an insurmountable 24-0 lead at halftime.

“The Eagles were really, it was like flawless football, amazing,” Trump said during an interview with Philly native Mark Levin on his radio show following the game. “Even the first play, they called it back. It was a long pass, it was, you know, either a touchdown or going to be a touchdown. They called it back, completed long pass, and they went on to get touchdown after touchdown. They really played great.”

A tradition that dates back to 1865

Just months after the end of the Civil War, former President Andrew Johnson invited two baseball clubs to the White House.

On Aug. 29, 1865, the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals, two amateur baseball clubs, played a game just south of the White House on the grounds now known as the Ellipse, according to the White House Historical Association. They met with Johnson at the White House a day later.

A few years later in 1869, the Cincinnati Red Stockings became the first professional sports team to visit the White House, invited by former President Ulysses S. Grant to celebrate their wildly successful 60-game tour of the country. The Washington Senators became the first World Series champs to celebrate at the White House in 1924.

It took a while before other leagues were offered invites. The Boston Celtics were the first NBA champs to be invited in 1963, while it wasn’t until 1980 when the first NFL team — the Pittsburgh Steelers — visited the White House (though they shared their celebration with that year’s World Series champs, the Pittsburgh Pirates). The NHL had to wait until 1991 for a team to get an invite, which finally arrived after the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup.