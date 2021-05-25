The Eagles clearly want strong competition on the defensive line, and the Tuesday signing of defensive tackle Willie Henry gave them 16 contenders for roster spots. Eight players are listed as defensive ends, and eight are listed as defensive tackles.

Henry, 27, 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, was a fourth-round 2016 draft pick of the Ravens who has played in 18 games for Baltimore and San Francisco. He spent most of last season on the 49ers’ practice squad and finished the year on the Texans’ practice squad.

To make room for Henry, the Eagles waived linebacker Joe Bachie, whom they claimed last December from the Saints’ practice squad.