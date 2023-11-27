Eagles’ Nick Sirianni hoping LB Zach Cunningham is ready vs. 49ers, speaks highly of free agent Shaq Leonard

After starting inside linebacker Zach Cunningham exited Sunday’s overtime win against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury, coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday afternoon that he’s “hoping” that Cunningham is ready to go this week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cunningham, 28, left the game in the third quarter and was eventually ruled out. Cunningham had played 55 snaps and registered 10 tackles.

Sources told The Inquirer that Cunningham was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Monday morning, but Sirianni said he hadn’t spoken to the team’s trainers and doctors for an update before he met with the media.

“I know that Zach will do everything he can in his power to play, and that’s just the way he’s been since he’s been here, as far as his physicality and toughness,” Sirianni said. “And so, obviously, he’s important to our defense. He’s important to our team.”

Sirianni called Cunningham, who is 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, one of the “most physical” players he has ever been around.

The off-ball linebacker signed with the Eagles during training camp and made the initial 53-man roster as a Week 1 starter. He had been used in a rotation with defensive play-caller Nicholas Morrow and Nakobe Dean, and since Dean went on injured reserve for a second time this season after sustaining a foot injury in Week 9, Cunningham and Morrow have seen an increase in snaps.

In 11 games this season, Cunningham, who was a second-round draft pick in 2017, ranks second on the team with 71 tackles. He also has four pass breakups, which is the most of any Eagles off-ball linebacker. Cunningham has played 82.8% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps (624), which is also the most among the team’s linebackers and ranks third among defensive players.

When asked about the options for the Eagles if Cunningham isn’t able to play against the 49ers, who come to the Linc on Sunday afternoon, Sirianni pointed to the depth linebackers on the team. He specifically mentioned Christian Elliss, who entered the game in relief of Cunningham, playing defensive 27 snaps and posting seven tackles, including one tackle for a loss.

Sirianni also lauded practice squad linebacker Ben VanSumeren, the 2023 undrafted free agent from Michigan State whom the Eagles promoted to the game-day roster in their last three contests. However, the Eagles have run out of elevations for VanSumeren, so they must sign him to the active 53-man roster if they want him available for additional games.

“We feel good about our guys on practice squad,” Sirianni said. “And we feel like we have some good options available to us. We’ll take it day by day this week and see what happens this weekend.”

Sirianni did not explicitly mention signing a free agent if Cunningham isn’t healthy enough to play Sunday, but veteran linebacker Shaquille Leonard is one of the most notable names available since the Indianapolis Colts waived him last week.

Sirianni was the Colt’s offensive coordinator for three seasons (2018-20) and has great familiarity with Leonard, who played for the Colts from 2018 until his release.

“He made a lot of plays, that’s for sure,” Sirianni said. “He had a knack for the football and how to get the football. I think what I remember is just how, as an offensive coordinator, how hard he was to throw around. His length is like comparable to Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 [basketball] zone at Syracuse. He’s going to make a play in the passing lane.

“He was a great teammate, and I really enjoyed being around him. I still have a relationship with him. I think he’s a great person. Great teammate, and like I said, the main thing was the ball and the length that comes to mind with that.”

In his 2018 rookie season with the Colts, Leonard posted a league-high 163 combined tackles and a league-high 111 solo tackles, earning defensive rookie of the year honors. He made the Pro Bowl in his next three consecutive seasons.

In 70 career games (68 starts), Leonard has 614 tackles, 32 tackles for losses, 31 pass breakups, 17 forced fumbles, and 12 interceptions.

However, after recovering from back surgery last season, Leonard saw his playing time decrease this year and was ultimately released.

Staff writer Jeff McLane contributed to this article.