As Zach Ertz makes his free agent decision, his family gives back to Philly — and would love an Eagles reunion

On Saturday morning in Hunting Park, the Ertz Family Foundation hosted a coat drive, giving out roughly 600 bags containing coats, hats, and gloves to the people of Philadelphia. The Tyrese Maxey Foundation also donated 200-300 toys that were given away on Saturday.

The Ertz Family Foundation, founded by former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and his wife, Julie, who is a retired professional soccer player, hosted the event at the House of Hope. It’s the third coat drive the foundation has done and the second at the House of Hope, which is almost finished with the renovations that the foundation helped put into place and fund.

With the House of Hope, the goal is to become a community center where different events, workshops, and resources are inside, and organizations can host events. There are four floors, with multiple rooms scattered throughout, including a commercial kitchen in the basement.

The House of Hope, which will be open seven days a week, will have tutoring sessions, study rooms, workshops, a recording studio, and more for children and their families to access. The building is also a church, which stood out to the Ertz Family Foundation.

“We came out and saw it, and Zach and Julie were like, ‘This is it,’” said Lisa Ertz, the executive director of the Ertz Family Foundation and Zach’s mother. “This is like the project that they’ve been waiting to do because their faith is the most important part of their lives, and this is a church first.”

“It was a perfect marriage at the perfect time,” said Rob Whitmire, who is the head pastor for Grace and Peace Community Fellowship. “We have a building, they had a foundation. We wanted to collaborate and do something together.”

Throughout the event, hundreds of Philadelphians showed up, getting bags of clothes and toys just ahead of the holidays. Even the mayor-elect of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker, made an appearance.

Zach and Julie were unable to make it, but their family was well-represented, with Lisa spearheading the event and her son, Nick, also in attendance. The Ertz family is originally from California, but has made Philadelphia a second home.

“It’s been really special to come over here and not be natives of the city, but feel like we can make an impact,” Nick said. “It’s been a really incredible experience, and it’s only going to get better from here. The more that we can get the word around that there’s a place like the House of Hope.”

The Eagles drafted Zach in 2013, and he played parts of nine seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the Cardinals in 2021. He became a legend in the city, catching the game-winning touchdown in the Eagles’ lone Super Bowl victory and setting numerous franchise records.

Even though he hasn’t played for the Eagles in over two years, the Ertz Family Foundation is still rooted in Philadelphia.

“He fell in love with the city, we all did,” Lisa said. “There’s something just extraordinary about this place. The people, the diversity, the welcoming aspect.

“They left, but they didn’t want to pick up their heart and leave. They wanted me to stay here and do the work. And it’ll always be the place he played the longest. And it will be forever in their hearts.”

Now, Ertz is a free agent and will likely sign with a contending team soon. A reunion with the Eagles isn’t out of the question, and if you ask Lisa, she’s all for it.

“I would start my own petition if I could,” she said of Zach playing in Philly. “... We’d all love for him to come back, but I’m on a need-to-know basis as his mother because I get too emotional and too excited. It’s all good. He just wants to play. I’m sure wherever he goes, it’s going to be a blessing to that team. I’ll change my jersey again, be Mama Ertz in the stands no matter where he plays.”

