Sources: Zach Ertz clears waivers, Eagles expected to have interest

Former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz cleared waivers Friday and can now sign with any team, NFL sources said.

Ertz, 33, requested his release from the Arizona Cardinals and was granted it on Thursday. The former Eagle wants to play for a Super Bowl contender and there should be interest from several teams, including the Eagles, with whom he played parts of nine seasons (2013-21) and won Super Bowl LII.

With 579 career catches, Ertz ranks No. 2 on the Eagles’ all-time receptions list, just 10 behind Harold Carmichael. He is fifth in career yardage (6,464) and seventh in touchdowns (38) in franchise history. This season with Arizona, Ertz has 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

The Eagles are currently without starting tight end Dallas Goedert, who returned to practice Friday after suffering a fractured forearm against Dallas in early November. Goedert is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Grant Calcaterra, Jack Stoll, and Albert Okwuegbunam are the other tight ends on the Eagles roster.

The Baltimore Ravens (9-3), on paper, would seem to make the most sense for Ertz following tight end Mark Andrews’ ankle injury last week. Andrews, an All-Pro, could miss the rest of the season following ankle surgery.