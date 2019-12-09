A standout at LSU, McFarland was drafted in the first round of the 1999 draft and played eight seasons in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls — one with the Buccaneers, and one with the Colts (after Gruden traded him away from Tampa Bay in 2006). After retiring, McFarland became a sports talk radio host in Tampa when he randomly received a call for ESPN to tryout for the SEC Network. He auditioned with Tessitore and was ultimately hired in 2014. Just five years later, he’s the face of the network’s most popular program, and loving all the attention he’s receiving.