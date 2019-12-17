Smith might be spotted driving down I-95 in a Brinks truck, considering he reportedly signed a new five-year contract with ESPN that pays him nearly $8 million a year. As part of his new deal, Smith has begun hosting a special edition of SportsCenter on Wednesday night ahead of the network’s NBA games, which he’ll anchor this week from the Wells Fargo Center ahead of Sixers-Heat. Next year, Smith will give up his ESPN radio show to offer the network more flexibility in using its top star, including on its streaming platform, ESPN+.