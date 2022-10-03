Peyton and Eli Manning skipped the Eagles when they played on ESPN’s Monday Night Football in Week 2, but they’ll be bringing on Philadelphia’s favorite new star during tonight’s Manningcast.

Fresh off Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will chat it up tonight with the Manning brothers on their alternate Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2.

» READ MORE: What we learned from Eagles-Jaguars: More adversity is coming with multiple injuries

Hurts is expected to join the program some point during the first quarter of tonight’s San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams game, which is scheduled to kick-off around 8:15 p.m.

The Manning brothers other guests tonight will be Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and actor Jon Hamm, fresh off his appearance on Saturday Night Live in a riff on the Manningcast, with Downingtown native Miles Teller playing Peyton.

Despite ESPN adding Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to their Monday Night Football both, the Manningcast continues to be a hit for the network, drawing 1.4 million viewers last week during the Dallas Cowboys 23-16 win over the New York Giants.

After tonight, the Manning brothers will take a two week break. They’ll return to do their alternate Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2 in Week 7, when the Chicago Bears take on the New England Patriots on Oct. 24.

Here’s the remaining Manningcast schedule this season on ESPN2: