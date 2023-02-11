ESPN is also airing the Super Bowl, but Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren’t on the call

PHOENIX — 10 years ago, ESPN’s Louis Riddick was a front office executive for the Eagles. On Sunday, he’ll call the Birds in the Super Bowl.

Riddick, a Bucks County native, is part of an ESPN crew that will call Super Bowl LVII for viewers in Australia and New Zealand. The game will cap his 10th NFL season with ESPN, which hired him in 2013 after he spent more than a decade working in the front offices of Washington and Philadelphia, including three seasons as the Eagles’ director of pro personnel.

“I feel so detached from there ... everyone is pretty much different,” Riddick told The Inquirer. “Matter of fact, all the people that were in Philly when I was there, most of them are in Kansas City — Andy Reid, Brett Veach, Rick Burkholder.”

“If anything weird, it’s weird calling their game,” Riddick added.

As far as ESPN’s Super Bowl broadcast goes, it’ll be the network’s No. 2 Monday Night Football booth, which features Riddick alongside play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and fellow analyst Dan Orlovsky. The network top’s broadcast crew — Joe Buck and Troy Aikman — get the night off after calling their last game of the season earlier in the playoffs. Buck told the New York Post he’ll be watching the game at a party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

There are four time zones across Australia and New Zealand, but along Australia’s heavily populated eastern coast, the Super Bowl will air at 10 a.m. Monday local time. ESPN said it expects the audience to come in around a million viewers.

The broadcast will have at least one local to highlight in Jordan Mailata, the Australian native and former Rugby player turned Eagles offensive lineman. Mailata received a very Australian greeting from the country’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, who called the Eagles lineman ”a big bloke in a big game.”

“We just call the game organically and go from there,” Riddick said. “Maybe sometimes we’ll tread a little more lightly and try on some of the local lingo and try not to get too technical.”

Riddick and his colleagues won’t have the same bells and whistles when it comes to graphics and statistics that are available during a typical Monday Night Football broadcast. The production team also won’t have control of camera angles or replays, which comes from a world feed provided by Fox, though the NFL does have some control over some graphics and other elements. Naturally, that makes it more challenging to call than a typical football game.

“It moves real fast,” Riddick said. “Using the world feed, we don’t have time to replay things, so you have to really pay attention and keep you analysis very succinct and to the point.”

It’s Riddick’s third season calling Monday Night Football games, something he told ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro was a priority. He also called Thursday night college football games this season for ESPN, and will once again be part of its NFL draft coverage in April. Despite interviewing for the Pittsburgh Steelers general manager job last year, Riddick said he’s no longer that interested in seeking out a front office position with a team.

“At one time, it was something I really wanted to try and explore, but now I’m not trying to explore it,” Riddick said, noting his failure in the past to land a general manager job at times left him frustrated and angry. “I just through it would be better for that stuff to take a back seat.”

It’s Riddick and Levy’s third year calling the Super Bowl for ESPN’s international broadcast, but it’s the first for Orlovsky, who was added to the Monday Night Football booth this season after Brian Griese left to become the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterbacks coach.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” Orlovsky said. “I’m super excited. I mean, I’m calling the Super Bowl. How many people can say that?”

ESPN will also have two other international Super Bowl broadcast feeds — ESPN Brazil (Fernando Nardini, Paulo Antunes, and Conrado Giulietti) and ESPN Latin America (Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and John Sutcliffe).

In the U.S., Fox will be broadcasting Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, with Kevin Burkhardt and former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen in the booth calling their first Super Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern. ESPN will air Postseason Countdown on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a list of personalities and analysts too long to name.

Under their new TV deal that begins next year, ESPN will get six new games next season. The network will air three Monday Night Football doubleheaders, up from just one this season (which featured the Eagles defeating the Minnesota Vikings way back in Week 2). There will also be a Saturday doubleheader on ESPN in Week 18, and the network will stream one Sunday morning game exclusively on ESPN+.

The network will also get flexible schedule options similar to NBC’s Sunday Night Football, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed earlier this week at the Super Bowl.

But most important of all, the new TV deal allows Disney, ESPN’s parent company, to get back into the domestic Super Bowl game. It will broadcast two Super Bowls on ABC — Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and Super Bowl LXV in 2031.

