Falcons’ Kirk Cousins calls the Linc ‘a tough environment’ ahead of prime time matchup with Eagles

After traveling to São Paulo, Brazil, for a Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Eagles finally have their home opener on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons left their season opener with concerns surrounding quarterback Kirk Cousins and their offense. In their 18-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cousins finished 16-of-26 for 155 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

While the Falcons struggled offensively in Week 1, the Eagles were led by Saquon Barkley’s dream debut — three touchdowns, 109 rushing yards, and 23 receiving yards. Barkley and the Eagles defense are the main focus ahead of their meeting on Monday night.

Here’s what the Falcons are saying about the Eagles:

Robinson learns from Barkley

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson watches plenty of film to learn from others at his position — and Barkley is one of them.

Robinson was impressed with Barkley’s Eagles debut and is looking forward to the competition on Monday.

“He’s super explosive,” Robinson said. “When he has the ball in open space, he can make things happen. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, which is another great trait of his. What I took from his game is to be explosive when you get the ball. He does that really well. It’s going to be a fun one when I get to go out there and play against him.”

Robinson’s connection to the Eagles

When he’s not learning from other running backs, Robinson likes trash talking with Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo. Both played their high school ball in Arizona, with Robinson starring at Salpointe Catholic in Tucson and Ringo at Saguaro in Scottsdale.

“I have a lot of respect for them [Eagles defense],” Robinson said. “I know a lot of those guys on that defense. I played against them in high school.

“Ringo was one of my best friends. We trash talked all the time. But, I have a lot of respect for those guys. Obviously, they’re a younger defense, but they get after the ball. I can’t wait to get out there and match their physicality.”

Morris praises Eagles’ Fangio

Raheem Morris, the Falcons’ head coach, had nothing but positive things to say about Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Fangio joined the Eagles during the offseason and previously was with the Miami Dolphins, where he helped the team to the AFC playoffs.

After the Falcons’ offensive struggles in Week 1, Morris is focused on finding a way to manage the Eagles defense.

“They’re tough to deal with,” Morris said. “They’re coached by another fearless leader, and [Fangio’s] been well known as one of the best in the game. They are built the right way, they have a bunch of young Georgia guys that we know well. They play hard. They play fast. They play physically. To see what this defense has become and what he’s been able to create has been special”

Cousins has prime time history in Philly

Cousins isn’t unfamiliar with playing in prime time at the Lincoln Financial Field. This will be the third consecutive year Cousins has played in a Week 2 prime time spot in Philly. He lost the previous two appearances.

“A tough environment, a place I’ve played many times,” Cousins said. “It’s always been a good challenge. Darius Slay has been a really good corner for a long time. Coach Fangio has been a really good defensive play caller for a long time and has a really good system. They have some great young players in their core.”

