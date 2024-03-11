Here are some of Fletcher Cox’s best moments with the Eagles, on and off the field

Fletcher Cox officially announced his retirement Sunday after 12 seasons with the Eagles.

The defensive tackle and former captain has been a beloved member of the franchise during his time in Philadelphia. In honor of his retirement, we put together a list of some of our favorite moments — both on and off the field — from Cox’s Eagles career.

Fletcher Cox’s sack celebration

Cox has the fifth-most sacks in Eagles franchise history with 70, so fans saw a lot of this celebration over the years. While he had several dances and celebrations over the years, his crawl with the finger guns quickly became a Cox staple.

That time Fletcher Cox trash-talked George W. Bush

Cox was ready to trash talk everyone, including a former President of the United States. Cox met George W. Bush on the field prior to a game, and proceeded to trash talk Bush’s Cowboys to him.

Every single mic’d up segment

If you haven’t seen any of Fletcher Cox’s mic’d up videos, you’re missing out. There are so many iconic moments and quotes from these segments, but here are a few highlights to get you started.

In this one, Cox told Bears quarterback Justin Fields to stop running and start throwing the ball …

… and here, Cox and Lane Johnson dump a cooler of Gatorade on coach Nick Sirianni after the Eagles won the NFC championship in 2023, clinching a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Here’s an even longer compilation if you haven’t gotten enough yet.

That time Cox partied with the Phillies

After the Phillies advanced to the NLCS in 2023 with a win over the Braves, Cox partied in the clubhouse with the team, singing along to “Dancing On My Own” as the Phillies showered the room in beer.

Big man touchdowns

Whether Cox was sparking them …

… or scoring them …

… big man touchdowns just hit different, especially against the Cowboys. Those plays make up just a small part of his effectiveness on the field. Cox retires as one of the best defensive players in Eagles history, and leaves a big hole on the defensive line next season.