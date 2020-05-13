The NFL’s official position is that the season will start on time, Sept. 13 at Washington for the Eagles. But nobody knows how the league plans to get there -- what sort of testing will have to be done, whether players and coaches will have to be quarantined, how much practice there will be before games are played, if fans will be allowed into stadiums, or even if playing football in 2020 is going to be feasible. On Tuesday, Los Angeles County’s public health director said LA’s lockdown is likely to extend another three months.