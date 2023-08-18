Former Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn faces charges after road incident

Former Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn is facing charges in South Carolina stemming from an incident in which his truck ran off the road and struck a number of cars, police said Friday.

According to the police report, Quinn is being charged with assault and battery, hit and run of manned and unmanned vehicles, and striking fixtures on or adjacent to the highway.

The incident occurred in Summerville, S.C., where police say Quinn, 33, drove off the roadway, hit a number of vehicles, and allegedly slapped a woman in the face when she questioned him after he hit her car parked in her driveway. Quinn got back into his car and hit another vehicle before leaving the area on foot, police said.

According to police, Quinn turned himself in on Friday afternoon and was transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center in Summerville, where he awaited a bond hearing.

Quinn, who survived a brain tumor as a child, was a first-round pick in the 2011 draft by the St. Louis Rams. He played seven seasons with the Rams before stints in Miami, Dallas, and Chicago.

He joined the Eagles last season in a trade with the Bears and played six regular-season and three postseason games with the Eagles. The South Carolina native is a free agent.

