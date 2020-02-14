The network is leaning toward former ESPN executive Kevin Wildes as a full-time replacement for Carter, according to network sources not authorized to speak on the record, pointing out a deal has yet to be finalized. Wildes, who most recently worked at Relevent Sports Group after a short stint with ABC, spent 10 years at ESPN as the vice president of original content, where he produced shows like NBA Countdown and Kobe Bryant’s Detail on ESPN+. News of Wildes’ joining First Things First was first reported by the Big Lead’s Bobby Burack.