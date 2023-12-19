Eagles are double-digit favorites against Giants at the Linc on Christmas Day

The Eagles (10-4) are reeling after losing their third straight game, blowing a late-four point lead in a 20-17 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night. Now the Birds must prepare for Tommy DeVito and the Giants (5-9) in a Christmas Day matchup.

The NFC East title is still within reach for the Eagles if they win out, but the Cowboys currently have the division lead despite losing to the Bills on Sunday. The Eagles will face the Giants in two of their last three games.

Entering next Monday’s matchup, the Eagles are double-digit favorites. Here’s a look at the odds as the Eagles return to the Linc.

» READ MORE: Did Nick Sirianni rearrange the wrong set of deck chairs after Eagles offense fluttered in loss to Seahawks?

Giants vs. Eagles odds (via BetMGM)

Spread line: Giants vs. Eagles (-11.5) Money line: Giants (+450) vs Eagles (-650) Over/under: 42.5

Before losing to the Saints on Sunday, the Giants had won three straight games led by DeVito, a rookie quarterback who has taken the New York fan base by storm. Despite being on the outside of the playoff picture, the Giants have not been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

Since Jalen Hurts has taken over as the Eagles’ full-time starter, the Birds are 4-1 against the Giants including the playoffs. The Birds have not lost a game to the Giants in Philadelphia since 2013, a 13-7 win for New York with Eli Manning as the starting quarterback.

As double-digit underdogs this season, the Giants are 1-3 against the spread.

Eagles’ Super Bowl odds continue slide

While the 49ers (+220) continue to dominate the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel, the Eagles continue to trend in the opposite direction. Before losing to the 49ers three weeks ago, the Eagles were slight favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Now, in the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Eagles are trading at +900, the fifth-best odds at the sportsbook, behind the 49ers, Ravens (+550), Chiefs (+700), and Dolphins (+850). The Cowboys are just behind the Birds, trading at +950 to win it all.