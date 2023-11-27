Eagles are slight underdogs in conference championship rematch with 49ers at the Linc

Sunday’s overtime classic against the Buffalo Bills proved just how battle-tested the Eagles are. For the second straight week, they used late-game magic for another signature win in the midst of their toughest stretch of games this season.

Now, the Birds shift their focus to the San Francisco 49ers, winners of three straight with an average margin of victory of 20.6 points over their winning streak. It’s a rematch of the NFC championship game, when Haason Reddick knocked 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game early, forcing fourth-stringer Josh Johnson into action. The Eagles pulled away to earn a trip Super Bowl LVII.

At 10-1, the Eagles have a better record than the 49ers (8-3), but bookmakers have the Birds in a rare underdog spot ahead of Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field. Here’s a look at the odds ahead of the Week 13 matchup.

49ers vs. Eagles odds (via BetMGM)

Spread line: 49ers (-2.5) vs Eagles Money line: 49ers (-145) vs Eagles (+120) Over/under: 46.5

For the second time in three weeks, the Eagles enter their matchup as sight underdogs. According to the Odds Shark NFL database, which has collected every point spread for NFL games since 1980, the Birds have not been home underdogs in nearly two years. The last time the Eagles were not favored at home came on Jan. 8, 2022, when the Cowboys entered the Linc as 6.5-point favorites and won that game, 51-26.

The key in stopping the 49ers offense starts and ends with bottling up Christian McCaffrey, the NFL’s leading rusher with 939 yards. Explosive plays have been the hallmark of the San Francisco offense this season. Purdy has the third-highest total of completions of 20 or more yards (48), while McCaffrey has two 40-yard runs this season, tied for third in the NFL.

A win for the Eagles would prevent the 49ers, Lions, and Cowboys from gaining ground in the race for the NFC’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye.

Eagles lone Super Bowl favorites

After winning in Kansas City last week, the Eagles became co-favorites to win the Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Now, after a thrilling overtime win against the Bills, the Birds are the lone favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at BetMGM.

The Eagles (+400), have a slight odds lead over 49ers (+425) and Chiefs (+450), although all three teams won this weekend. Sunday’s game between the Eagles and 49ers could determine which team takes control of the Super Bowl odds as we close in on the final stretch of the regular season.

In the NFL’s Most Valuable Player race, Jalen Hurts remains the favorite at FanDuel, widening the gap on his lead after his five-touchdown performance against the Bills. Lamar Jackson struggled on Sunday Night Football against the Chargers, while Patrick Mahomes looked solid against the Raiders.

As of Monday morning, here’s where the MVP odds stand at FanDuel, with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott entering the mix: