Here’s how you can play golf at Lincoln Financial Field this spring

You’re probably never going to get to play football at the Linc. But thanks to Upper Deck Golf, you can now play golf there this spring.

Upper Deck Golf came to Citizens Bank Park in 2023, and it’s coming back to South Philly in 2024, this time to Lincoln Financial Field. Fans will be able to play a round at the Linc, teeing off from various spots around the stadium.

Here’s a look at the view from inside some football stadiums when Upper Deck hosted events at Lumen Field in Seattle, Browns Stadium in Cleveland, and Soldier Field in Chicago.

The event will run from May 30-June 2. Registration for tee times opens on April 18 at 11 a.m., but there’s also a VIP wait-list available that provides the opportunity for fans to get early access to tee times on April 17.

If you want to play but don’t have your own set of clubs, don’t stress. Standard clubs will be available for everyone, and Upper Deck specifically restricts drivers and fairway metals from its in-stadium courses.

Each standard tee time includes a round of golf, with clubs and balls, and access to a clubhouse bar and specialty golfing challenges. VIP tee times provide a more premium experience, according to Upper Deck, and include free entry into the driving, chipping, and putting challenges, as well as complimentary food and beverage items.

If you’ve been looking to get out your frustrations about the end of the Eagles’ season over a round of golf, what better place to do it than at the Linc?