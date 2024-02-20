Jason Kelce made a surprise appearance at Mike’s Seafood Run-Walk for Autism in Sea Isle

Jason Kelce is one of the biggest advocates for the Eagles Autism Foundation, representing the charity for My Cause, My Cleats and serving as a celebrity bartender each summer at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, N.J., to raise money for the charity.

But he doesn’t just support the Eagles’ autism charity. On Saturday, Kelce participated in the Mike’s Seafood Polar Bear Run-Walk for Autism in Sea Isle City. His visit was a surprise, according to Mike Monichetti, who owns the popular dockside restaurant Mike’s Seafood and organized the event, but Monichetti said the Kelce family are frequent customers.

“[Jason and Kylie Kelce] are just some of the nicest people you could meet in your life,” Monichetti told The Inquirer. “They’re just really genuine people. Sometimes at Mike’s, the lines can be 60, 70, 80 people waiting to get on a dock going down the driveway out onto the sidewalk. I go out there and say I can take him around the side to eat on the dock.

“They don’t want those special preference. They’ll stay in that line and take pictures, shake hands, sign autographs. They’re just down-to-earth, genuine people. It makes you proud that you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan. They’re just special, special people.”

Monichetti, who has two children with autism, started the Run/Walk for Autism 17 years ago and has raised over $144,000 since its inception. The event features a 5K run and a one-mile family fun walk, a DJ, face painting, magicians, a buffet, and more, in addition to providing resources about autism.

Funds from the event go toward a variety of local benefactors, including families with special needs children, adult autism support groups, technology for kids with autism at schools, and even a basketball team.

“You see how [Kelce] does a lot of work for the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Challenge,” Monichetti said, also noting that Jeffrey Lurie has a brother with autism. “ … And it’s nice to see how somebody with [Lurie’s] reach, the owner of an NFL team such as the Philadelphia Eagles, is dedicated to promoting autism awareness as well and raising funds.”

“We all do what we can do, whether you decide to sell seafood for a living or if you’re the owner of the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s special, and I’m glad to do my small part down here.”

Kelce, by all accounts, is still mulling the decision to retire or return for another season. But Monichetti and the staff at Mike’s have already let their feelings be known when it comes to what they think the All-Pro center should do, posting a sign in their window pleading for him to keep playing.

No matter what decision he makes, it’s a good bet Kelce will be back in Sea Isle this summer.