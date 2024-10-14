Haason Reddick’s lawyer says the company sale at the center of a $1.6 million lawsuit against the ex-Eagles player never happened

Former Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick is facing a civil lawsuit in Philadelphia for allegedly stiffing an ex-business partner out of a $1.6 million cut of a sale of a senior home care agency.

But Edward Robson, lawyer for the holdout New York Jets linebacker, said the Reddick-owned company wasn’t sold.

“The complaint revolves around an event that has not happened — the sale of Haven Home Health Agency,” Robson said.

Micah Khan, of Cherry Hill, sued Reddick in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 4, accusing Camden-native Reddick of not paying at least $1.6 million related to the sale of Haven Home Health Agency, a company that provides home health services to seniors with disabilities in the Philadelphia area.

The lawsuit claims that Reddick contracted with Khan’s Kingdom Health Services in 2021 to take over marketing and business development for Haven. Before Khan got involved, Haven was managed by Reddick’s father, Raymond Matthews, and Tia Wright, an administrator at the business and Matthews’ ex-spouse, according to the complaint. Matthews and Wright are also named defendants in the case.

Khan said in the lawsuit that he turned the business around from having no costumers to a $3 million valuation.

“Haven’s success made it an attractive target for an acquisition,” the lawsuit says.

The complaint says Reddick agreed to sell Haven in April to MNH Pa. Home Care Acquisitions for $3.25 million, and Khan’s contract guaranteed him half of the proceeds, among other payments.

But Reddick’s lawyer says that the linebacker still owns Haven, and that a sale never took place.

“The claim that a sale has occurred is wild, because that’s not true,” Robson said Monday.

Haven is a limited-liability corporation registered in Pennsylvania, and its ownership information isn’t publicly available. MNH Pa. Home Care Acquisitions is an LLC that was registered in April, according to Pennsylvania Department of State records.

Lawyers for Khan did not respond to requests for documents verifying the sale.

Robson denied any wrongdoing by his client. He said that naming Reddick in a “run-of-the-mill commercial dispute” was a bullying tactic and an effort to take advantage of the NFL player’s situation with the Jets.

The Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets in April, but he hasn’t showed up to practice or played for the team due to an ongoing contract dispute. He reportedly loses roughly $800,000 for every game that he refuses to play. ESPN reported Monday that Reddick hired new agents who plan on meeting with Jets management in an effort to end the standstill.

Lawyers for Khan, who did not reply to request for comment Monday, said last week in a statement that Reddick’s stature as an NFL player doesn’t allow him to play by different rules.

“While Mr. Reddick is likely focused on his NFL career, that is no excuse for breaching his contractual obligations to my client,” said Ross Wolfe of the Philadelphia-based law firm Kang Haggerty.

The lawsuit also alleges that Matthews, Reddick’s father, threatened Khan.

After the alleged sale, Khan says in the court records that he arrived at a May meeting to receive his share of the first payment. But Matthews brought “security” and threatened to show up at Khan’s wife’s job and son’s after-school program.

“Matthews, in an apparent attempt to physically threaten Mr. Khan, arrived at the planned meeting with over a dozen male individuals, many of whom were wearing masks and gloves,” the lawsuit says. “Mr. Khan asked who these individuals were and why they accompanied Defendant Matthews to their meeting. In response, Defendant Matthews simply responded that they were ‘Haason [Reddick]’s private security.’ Mr. Reddick did not attend the meeting.”

Robson, who represents all defendants in the case, said he will ask a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

“The legal claims in this lawsuit against Mr. Reddick and the other defendants are on as shaky ground as a quarterback dropping back in the pocket when Mr. Reddick is on the field,” Robson said.