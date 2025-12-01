From ‘Fire Kevin Patullo’ website and matching street sign to dating troubles, Eagles fans have had enough

One disgruntled Eagles fan with access to the traffic signs near Lincoln Financial Field chose to display just one message on Monday morning: “Fire Kevin Patullo.”

The broadcast of Friday’s loss to the Bears, the Birds’ second in a row and fourth of the season, caught fans streaming toward the exits after the Bears’ touchdown late in the fourth quarter. But don’t take those early departures for lack of passion.

A lot of that passion has been directed at the team’s first-year offensive coordinator. One fan made a Fire Kevin Patullo website, recounting the Eagles offense’s many struggles so far in 2025.

Advertisement

“We don’t need to pass for 250+ yards a game … but we could,” the site’s intro reads. “We don’t need to rush for 100+ yards a game … but we could. We shouldn’t go 0-8 passing in ANY half … but we did. We should run when we’re up 14 pts in the 2nd half … but we didn’t. We should NEVER run just 1 time in a half … but we did. We shouldn’t run the ball when it’s 3rd and long … but we do.”

» READ MORE: Can the Eagles still get the No. 1 seed in the NFC? Yes, but it will be difficult.

Some fans even started a “Life Before Kevin Patullo” trend on TikTok.

Another fan apparently told his new girlfriend that they needed to stop talking until the end of the season, since the Birds have been playing badly ever since they got together.

“I like you a lot so don’t take that as a dismissal, just need to turn our luck around for the Birds and I think you’d understand that too,” he wrote to her on Snapchat.

Like any good Eagles fan, she was fine with it since it was “for the Birds,” she replied. After posting it on Reddit, a few r/Eagles users offered to pay for their next date after the season if the Birds turned their luck around.

» READ MORE: Yes, Jalen Hurts is the ‘problem’ for the Eagles, not Kevin Patullo: So what? | Marcus Hayes

Meanwhile, NFL Network analyst Rich Eisen took to YouTube to implore Eagles fans to stay calm, considering the Birds are still 8-4 and extremely likely to make the playoffs.

“I understand, one year, 10-1, making the playoffs and then they got one-and-doned, and you’re afraid that’s going to happen again, because of what I said, of too many mistakes, but everything I just said is fixable,” Eisen said.

With five games left in the regular season, the Eagles are running out of time to fix it.

» READ MORE: The Washington Post snubbed Philly on list of America’s best sports cities. Here are nine reasons they’re wrong.