Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s house was vandalized after Bears loss, police confirm

Police confirmed that Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s house was vandalized early Saturday morning, two days before a viral video surfaced Monday depicting objects being thrown in the direction of a home.

According to the Moorestown Police Department, Patullo’s home was vandalized with multiple eggs at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, hours after the Eagles lost, 24-15, to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday.

Detectives are still working to determine the identities of those involved in the incident, a police spokesperson said.

Patullo, the first-year Eagles offensive coordinator, has shouldered the brunt of the blame for the Eagles’ struggles on offense. A website calling for his firing surfaced. Fans chanted for him to be fired during the game Friday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reiterated Monday what he said Friday after the game: Patullo will remain the play-caller as the Eagles prepare for their Week 14 game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.