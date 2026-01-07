Nick Sirianni’s ‘stupid’ superstition, Cooper DeJean at wide receiver, and more highlights from ‘Hard Knocks’

Hard Knocks ushered in the new year on Tuesday, with the HBO documentary series showcasing the Eagles’ preparations for both their Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders and the playoffs.

The sixth episode focused on Nick Sirianni’s field goal superstitions, Jordan Davis’ impact on the team, DeVonta Smith securing another 1,000-yard season, and more.

Here’s what you may have missed from this week’s episode of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East …

Just like us

Many fans have their game-day traditions, especially when it comes to field goals. If you have ever been mocked for blowing on the screen in an attempt to disrupt an opposing player’s kick, don’t be ashamed — even Sirianni has his rituals.

The Eagles head coach revealed that he asked special teams coordinator Michael Clay the same question before Davis’ game-winning field goal block against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 and Jalen Carter’s consequential extra point block against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

“The last time I was superstitious was during the [expletive] Rams game,” Sirianni said. “I go, ‘Clay, can we block this?’ And that was actually the first time we blocked a kick … because we needed a big play right there. I did it again in the Buffalo game. And that’s why superstitions are stupid, because that had nothing to do with why we blocked the kick.”

Whether or not the question “Can we block this?” joins the pantheon of Eagles’ fans’ game day superstitions is yet to be seen, but don’t be surprised if you hear them asking each other the same question this weekend.

Some rest for the weary

The talk of the town following Sunday’s loss was Sirianni’s decision to rest most of the Eagles’ starters against the Commanders — despite still having a chance to capture the NFC’s second seed by securing a win (thanks to the Chicago Bears’ loss).

While fans were able to see Sirianni’s explanation to the media before the game, Hard Knocks provided a glimpse into how the Eagles coach broke the news to his players. Sirianni said that some players would be fully off — like Jalaen Phillips, who hadn’t yet had a bye week after his in-season trade from the Miami Dolphins — while some might dress and play a little, or dress and be ready just in case. Others, however, would get a chance to shine in their place.

“Some guys are going to have a great opportunity to play more than you have,” Sirianni said. “And make no mistake about it, we are going out there to win this [expletive] game. We are going out there to win this [expletive] game.”

Several resting starters decided to flip to the other side of the ball while not getting their normal first-team reps in practice, including Jordan Mailata and Cooper DeJean, who were shown joining the Eagles’ scout team as a pass rusher and wide receiver, respectively.

“Look at all our guys that are on scout team,” Sirianni said to a smiling Connor Barwin. “It’s helping on defense. Look, the whole defense is in on it. [It’s] a sign of a good team.”

However, without their starters, the Birds would lose to the Commanders, 24-17, forfeiting their shot at the No. 2 seed, which would have guaranteed a second home playoff game if they survive their first-round matchup against the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers.

The episode eventually ends with Davis and right guard Tyler Steen walking off the field together while discussing the team’s next steps.

“We’ve got to make this run now,” Davis said following the game. “Its crunch time now, boy.”

“We would’ve had the two seed,” Steen said.

“As long as we get in and win every single one, that’s all that matters, bro,” Davis said. “Don’t matter if it be home or away.”

Jordan Davis in the spotlight

Davis has had a stellar year at defensive tackle for the Eagles, setting career highs while ranking fourth in the league in combined tackles by a defensive lineman.

In Tuesday night’s episode, the 6-foot-6 Georgia product was very open about his difficult first few years in the NFL, specifically his struggles with his weight and attitude.

“I want to genuinely be the best person I can be,” Davis said. “And that’s why I’m going so hard in terms of how my body is changing, and my weightlifting and my conditioning and stuff like that, because I want to do this for me. I want to look sexy. I want to be skinny, selfishly, but, at the same time, the more that I do that, and the more that I see progress and I see results, I’m even more motivated.”

Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt — who in a previous episode referred to Davis as a “big [expletive] Care Bear” — believes the 25-year-old lineman started this path to improvement during the team’s Super Bowl run last year, focusing on his sleep patterns, extra conditioning, including a healthy Peloton habit, and cutting out sweets. Davis went as far as saying that the biggest difference between the player he was two years ago in comparison to now is that he “learned how to say no.”

“You can’t be entitled,” Davis said. “Entitlement is like going through life thinking that you can do no wrong. Not that I was ever entitled, but there are definitely traits that I reflected a little bit and looked upon myself like, ‘Damn, that kind of sounds entitled.’ It’s just little small stuff like that that I want to change.”

Davis also plays an important role off the field for the Eagles, as he believes it’s his role to “keep things light.”

“JD is bigger than life, man,” edge rusher Nolan Smith said. “I call him the giant dancing bear. JD is just amazing. He’s fun, he’s energetic, he always makes you laugh, man. He’s one of those guys that just has a big presence.”

Pun intended or not, Davis’ cultural impact on the team can’t be overstated, from his joyful rendition of Rod Wave’s Street Runner during practice, to inviting his fellow defensive linemen down to South Philly restaurant Alice to celebrate the new year.

During dinner, the players were in high spirits, discussing everything from if cats have souls to the questionable origins of Phillips’ favorite quote, before Davis officially rang in the new year for his teammates.

”To whom much is given, much is required,” Phillips said.

“Shout out Uncle Ben,” Jaylx Hunt replied, in reference to the character from Marvel’s Spider-Man.

“Is that the Uncle Ben quote?” Phillips responded. “I thought Jesus said that, [expletive]. I’ve been telling my girl — I swear to God, I thought the bible said that [expletive].”

For those wondering, that is an actual bible quote — Luke 12:48 — and the Uncle Ben quote in question is just a little different, but sends a similar message: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

“Man, Stan Lee was dropping bombs,” Phillips joked.

1K Smitty

On Sunday, there was one major starter still out on the field for the Eagles: DeVonta Smith.

Smith, who reached 1,000 receiving yards in each of his previous two seasons with the Birds, entered the regular-season finale only 44 yards away from reaching the prestigious mark for a third straight year.

The star receiver only needed the first quarter to get his yards, and finished the game with 52 total. Sirianni pulled the former Heisman Trophy winner early to help keep him ready for the playoffs — but not before jokingly criticizing Smith’s on field decision-making.

“You didn’t run out of bounds,” Sirianni said to Smith after being pulled from the game. “You took a hit and didn’t run out of bounds.”

“When?” Smith responded.

“On that first play,” Sirianni said. “You lying son of a …”