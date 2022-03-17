The Eagles signed general manager Howie Roseman to a three-year contract extension last month, an NFL source confirmed to The Inquirer Thursday.

Phillyvoice.com was first to report on the extension, which runs through the 2025 season. Roseman’s deal runs concurrently with the four-year contract head coach Nick Sirianni signed when he was hired in January 2021, the source said.

The last time Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie extended Roseman in August 2018 -- when a formal announcement was made -- his new four-year contract matched the length of the one head then-head coach Doug Pederson signed through 2022. Pederson was fired in January 2021 after going 42-37-1 (.531 winning percentage) in five seasons, reaching the postseason three times, and winning a Super Bowl.

Roseman, through a team spokesman, declined to address his contract situation when The Inquirer asked earlier this month about the expected extension, as did his agent Bob LaMonte. But many team and league sources expected Lurie to continue his relationship with Roseman.

Roseman’s Eagles GM journey

In Roseman’s first 12 seasons as GM, the Eagles went 100-92-1 (.520), reached the playoffs six times (4-5 record) and won the title after the 2017 season. When he’s had final say over the roster, the Eagles went 61-49-1 (.554) and made the playoffs in five out of eight seasons.

The 46-year-old Roseman was named GM in January 2010. While he didn’t initially have final say over personnel decisions -- then-coach Andy Reid did -- his influence grew after Joe Banner stepped down as team president in June 2012 and Reid was fired in January 2013.

In January 2015, Roseman lost with a power struggle with then-coach Chip Kelly and was muscled out of personnel authority. He got a raise and a new title, though, and returned to power less than a year later when Kelly was fired.

Pederson replaced Kelly. He didn’t want to be heavily involved in personnel and Roseman’s sway over decisions only grew. The Eagles underwent a quick turnaround and won a Super Bowl in Pederson’s second season. Despite making the playoffs the next two seasons, the team regressed in each of the next three seasons, and after the Eagles went 4-11-1 in 2020, Pederson was out.

Lurie retained Roseman, even though he became the first current GM to survive three head coach firings. The owner cited Roseman’s ability to rebuild the roster as one of the chief reasons for his return. But the roster had become depleted after a series of suspect drafts, free agent signing periods and bad contracts since the Super Bowl.

While many outside the NovaCare Complex questioned the entrenchment of Roseman, many inside the building, past and present, spoke of a codependent relationship that allows for Lurie to be heavily involved with football decisions, while Roseman remains insulated and essentially untouchable.

The Eagles went 9-8 in Sirianni’s first season and earned a wild card berth. They were beaten soundly by the Buccaneers, 31-15, in the playoffs, but the Eagles appear to be trending upward. They have more salary cap room than they had in previous years and signed free agent edge rusher Haason Reddick this week.

Winning the Carson Wentz trade

While the trading of Carson Wentz last March might have signaled a low point in Roseman’s tenure, considering the investments the Eagles made in the quarterback, he was able to get a first round pick in return from the Colts, who have since moved on from Wentz.

The Eagles have three first-round picks in April, but they are also without a bona fide answer at quarterback. Jalen Hurts showed notable improvement in his first full season as the starter, but questions remains about his long-term prospects.

Roseman had an opportunity and the ammunition to upgrade the position this offseason with Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson on the trade market. Both have no-trade clauses and could make final decisions on their new teams. Wilson chose the Broncos. Watson has yet to make a decision, but he has reportedly met with the Saints, Panthers, Browns and Falcons. All four teams have made offers.

The Eagles, who have monitored Watson’s situation since 22 massage therapists alleged last offseason sexual misconduct by the 26-year-old Texans quarterback, are seemingly on the outside. Whether it’s of their own volition or because Watson doesn’t want to play in Philadelphia remains unknown.

Many analysts believe the draft doesn’t provide a franchise-caliber quarterback prospect. The Eagles also have many roster holes, particularly on defense. Roseman may believe the team is still far from competing for championships and could wait until next offseason to address under center if Hurts shows that he isn’t the answer.

Either way, Roseman is slated to make those decisions for four more years.