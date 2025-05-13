Howie Roseman: Projectile beer can that hit him at the Eagles parade ‘probably symbolized my journey’

The beer can projectile that gashed Howie Roseman’s forehead during his team’s championship parade in February and left him briefly with his own version of a Harry Potter scar was a metaphorical occurrence for the wizard behind two Eagles Super Bowl victories in eight seasons.

“It probably symbolized my journey a little bit,” Roseman said Monday night. “I obviously don’t want to get hit by a beer can again, it did not feel good, but I think it kind of symbolized and reminded me that no matter what you do, you’re only as good as your last act.”

Roseman’s last acts in his profession were the NFL draft, where the Eagles headlined their haul by fortifying their defense with a versatile player from their own backyard, and the restructuring of Dallas Goedert’s contract. His most recent act as a Philadelphian? Roseman was celebrated Monday night and named the Most Valuable Philadelphian by the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation during a Philly Opener event that kicked off tourism season in the city.

Roseman was presented the award, a trophy that looked like a key to the city, by Comcast Spectacor CEO Dan Hilferty.

Roseman’s journey with the Eagles has not been a straight line. The soon-to-be-50-year-old GM was not always a popular figure with the team he joined in 2000. Last year’s inaugural Most Valuable Philadelphian was Brandon Graham. Roseman was an apt recipient one year later, considering it was probably hard to imagine Roseman being celebrated on a stage like this, two Super Bowls on the resumé, back when Graham was being labeled a bust as Roseman’s first draft pick as personnel chief.

“I always had confidence in myself,” Roseman said. “I wouldn’t have ever gotten into this career if I wasn’t confident in my abilities. It’s never been about doing anything for anyone else. It’s been about doing the right thing for the team that we have and the situation we’re in.

“I would say my journey is a very Philadelphia story. Obviously been knocked down, had to get back up. Nothing has been easy about it. Even when there’s been great moments here, whether it was winning our first Super Bowl in 2017, you get knocked down again. I always think about Rocky and the story in his movies and becoming a world champion and losing everything.”

Roseman continued: “I think that really represents the history of this city. You start this country and it’s the epicenter of this country. At times it’s kind of changed, and now you look at where this city is and the cultural aspects of it, the entertainment aspects of it, the restaurant aspects of it, and it’s just an unbelievable city. Our team, and the players that we have, and the culture that we have, is reflective of the city we live in.”

Roseman, a native New Yorker who grew up in North Jersey, has lived in this area longer than he has anywhere else. He has fallen in love with its food scene and its passionate people and raised a family here. But there’s more to look forward to, and Roseman said he’s been getting excited for the summer of 2026, a big stretch for Philadelphia tourism celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States in the place where it all started.

The World Cup is coming to town. Citizens Bank Park will host the MLB All-Star Game. The PGA Championship is in Newtown Square.

“It’s just reflective of how great this city is,” Roseman said on the open-air terrace at the Independence Visitor Center at Sixth and Market streets. “We’re sitting out here at an amazing scene, just being out here with the Constitution Center, the Liberty Bell, Declaration of Independence all a stone’s throw away.

“It’s just a special, special place, a special city, and a special night.”

The award presentation Monday started with a video presentation from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who congratulated Roseman for all of his successes, and reminded him that he needed to get better at catching flying cans.

“I was not in a position to catch the beer, Governor,” Roseman later joked during his remarks. “It was thrown blindsided at my head.

“I bleed for this city, that’s for sure.”