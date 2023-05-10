Eagles rookie Jalen Carter named a defendant in civil suit regarding fatal car crash

Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter was named a defendant in a civil suit filed by the father of former Georgia football player Devin Willock, according to several media reports.

Dave Willock Sr., whose son died last January in a crash that also led to the death of Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, is seeking $40 million from the Georgia Athletic Association, Carter, LeCroy’s estate, and the strip club the group was leaving at the time of the crash, according to the suit filed Tuesday.

Carter, 22, faced two misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and racing in connection with the crash earlier this year and pleaded no contest, getting sentenced to 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine, and 80 hours of community service. The Eagles selected the former Georgia standout ninth overall in last month’s NFL draft, trading up one spot to secure the defensive tackle.

Carter slid in the draft partially because of the accident and lingering character concerns following it, even after the legal matter was settled. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said the team went through a vetting process surrounding Carter’s character after the first round of the draft.

“We understand that all these players, they need to be developed,” Roseman said. “They’re coming into the league at a very young age. They’re not finished products. I think all of us when we were 21 and 22 hopefully have grown a lot from that time, and you just really want to get to know the person and what’s in their heart.”

Carter now will face civil charges for his role in the fatal crash. According to the Athens-Clarke County police department’s arrest warrant obtained by the Associated Press, Carter was racing LeCroy, 24, on the way back from Toppers International Showbar in Athens, Ga. when LeCroy crashed. ESPN reported last month Willock’s representation was originally seeking $2 million in damages from the university for his son’s death.

The police report stated that LeCroy’s SUV was going 104 mph when it veered off the road and crashed into trees and power poles. Police also said LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197.