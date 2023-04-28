Jalen Carter is a great prospect who made a terrible mistake. The Eagles had better be right about his character.

What the Eagles did Thursday night, in trading up to take George defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 9 pick in the NFL draft, was simple: They put themselves, their organization, and its human infrastructure on notice.

There are precious few doubts about the quality of player Carter can be. Over the weeks and months ahead of the first round, he was referred to, routinely, as the best overall prospect in this draft: 6 feet, 3 inches, and 300 pounds of power and quickness and disruption. But there was a reason that none of the first nine teams that had the chance to pick Carter was willing to. There’s a reason that the Bears were amenable to trading back. There’s a reason that Carter was still on the board. It is the worst kind of reason.

On March 1, Carter was charged with two misdemeanors related to a car crash that occurred in January after Georgia’s victory over TCU in the national championship game. Two people died in the crash: Chandler LeCroy, a Georgia football recruiting staffer, and Devin Willock, an offensive lineman on the team.

On March 15, with his legal fate still unresolved, Carter showed up at his pro day nine pounds overweight, then cramped up and wheezed so badly that he failed to finish his position drills. “It was just me,” he said Thursday night. “I felt conditioned, but I guess I wasn’t.” The next day, he pleaded no contest to racing and reckless driving. He was given 12 months’ probation, fined $1,000, ordered to perform 80 hours of community service, and complete a state-approved driving course.

These are the sort of details, and this is the sort of tragedy, often so easily glossed over amid the Academy Awards-like pomp and primping that now flavors the first night of the draft, with all the analysis about how well each player fits into his new team’s scheme and system. Thursday was just the latest example of that convenient casting aside of inconvenient facts. Moments after the Eagles selected Carter, an on-camera representative of the NFL Network asked him about “everything [he] had been through,” and Carter, searching for his words, said: “They’re getting the best person in the draft.” It was an unfortunate thing for a clearly nervous kid to say. He likely meant player, not person. But the error only highlighted the relative risk that the Eagles had accepted by accepting him into their fold.

In fairness, their track record here has been very good compared to the rest of the NFL. They have brought in players with spotty and suspect pasts before and, in general, have avoided further problems; Michael Vick is the most memorable and obvious example. Either the Eagles are learning enough about these players to feel comfortable taking chances on them, and/or the culture and programs that they have established help keep those players out of trouble. Dom DiSandro, their head of security, has long been an asset in this regard.

A very good track record, however, is not the same as a perfect track record, and it’s worth noting that, in this situation, the Eagles stuck to the common calculus of professional football: They chose to pursue and acquire a remarkable talented athlete, an athlete with obvious and serious character concerns, and, in the end, they put Carter’s talent first. In fact, when the Eagles met with Carter before the draft, “they really didn’t ask much about that accident that happened,” he said. “It was getting to know me and my love of the game.”

It is fair to say that Carter should get a second chance in his football career, that he deserves the opportunity to learn from his horrible mistake, that he might yet be a model citizen and wonderful defensive tackle during his time here. But it’s just as fair to hold him and the franchise to a high standard for his actions from here on out, to insist that Carter proves every day that he no longer is the same kid who exercised such awful judgment for such awful consequences on that January night. The Eagles had better be right about Jalen Carter. More than with most draft picks, more than with just about any other player they have selected before or could have selected Thursday, the Eagles had better be right.