It’s hard not to like Jalen Hurts. Whether or not you’re sold on him as a quarterback is a different story, but it’s difficult to find anyone who has anything bad to say about the former Heisman winner’s off-the-field demeanor.

He is, by all accounts, a leader in the locker room. He’s great with fans. And he’s shown his unflappable manner when a railing fell and nearly crushed him. And in a recent interview with GQ, the Eagles quarterback showed a different side of his personality when he revealed the 10 essential items that he couldn’t live without, like Louisiana Hot Sauce, his vinyl record collection (including some classics like Frankie Beverly and Al Green), and Lemon Perfect, which Hurts has now mentioned multiple times this summer.

Almost none of them had to do with football — save for the iPad he carries that is loaded with game film — and instead they showed a lot about who Hurts is when he’s away from the game. But it was the first item on Hurts’ must-have list that really stole the show: his FaceTimes with his grandma.

Almost immediately after mentioning her, almost as if it was planned, she called. And she did not disappoint.

It’s hard to beat the part where Hurts’ grandmother wants to show off her outfit a bit, causing Hurts to turn to the camera and deadpan, “She’s not gonna hang up.”

At Thursday’s Eagles practice in Miami, Hurts was asked about his relationship with his grandma and he expanded on their closeness.

You notice how he mentioned her cooking at the end? That’s a good grandson right there.

