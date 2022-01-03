LANDOVER, Md. — The biggest hit Jalen Hurts successfully avoided Sunday came on his way to the locker room.

After the Eagles’ 20-16 win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Hurts was walking through the tunnel of FedEx Field when the railing to his left holding fans in place above Hurts collapsed and sent a handful of Eagles fans falling roughly 10 feet down to Hurts.

The Eagles’ quarterback shifted quickly to avoid the fans falling around his legs, then helped them up and put his arm around a few of them while they took pictures and congratulated him.

“I’m just happy everybody’s safe from it,” Hurts said after the game. “Crazy stuff, right there. That was a really dangerous situation. I’m just so happy everybody bounced back from it, or it seemed like it. The passion of the Eagles fans — I love it.”

Hurts went 17-for-26 in the Eagles’ win against Washington, throwing for 214 yards and adding 44 rushing yards in the winning effort.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Washington instant analysis: Rodney McLeod seals the win with an interception, Boston Scott shines

The Eagles, who are inching closer to clinching a playoff berth after their win Sunday, will be relieved Hurts came out of the incident unscathed. He’s been dealing with a high-ankle sprain since last month and was limited in his running ability for a few games. Hurts looked more comfortable running and cutting against Washington, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the quarterback told him not to hesitate calling plays that asked him to use his legs.

“We all know he’s dealing with an ankle injury and playing through it,” Sirianni said. “... He looked at me and said, ‘Whatever you’ve got to call, call it and I’ll make it work.’”