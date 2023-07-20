ESPN host says Jalen Hurts is the NFL’s ‘most disrespected player’ — but the rankings say otherwise
Hurts was called the NFL's "most disrespected player" on ESPN this week, but his rankings among other QBs tell a different story.
Jalen Hurts led his team to a Super Bowl, was an MVP finalist, and has been getting nothing but praise this offseason — including a five-year, $255 million contract extension in April — as expectations begin to ramp up for the Eagles’ 2023 campaign. That’s why it was surprising to hear Hurts’ name mentioned during an ESPN segment discussing the NFL’s “most disrespected players.”
“My most disrespected player is actually a player who I think is elite, unlike Kirk Cousins, who I love — shoutout to his agent because he’s the real MVP — but Jalen Hurts is actually going to be my answer when it comes to most disrespected,” host Kimberley Martin proclaimed on ESPN’s Get Up! on Wednesday. “It might seem strange, like, ‘What? Everybody loves Jalen Hurts.’
“But in all seriousness, here’s Jalen Hurts, [he] outplays Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. And we still have polls, I believe done by Jeremy Fowler, polling NFL execs and people ranking quarterbacks, and I’m looking — where’s Jalen? I’m looking, and he’s like fifth or sixth. Sixth! This is madness. Absolute madness, and that’s what I don’t understand because Jalen has proven — this is not a question of like, oh, he’s good. We were actually wondering if this guy could hold his job in Philly. Not only can he hold it, but he can get this team to the Super Bowl.”
It should come as no surprise that this is an ESPN-manufactured controversy, since the list she’s referring to is ESPN’s own list of quarterback rankings, which was actually revealed earlier this week and features overwhelming praise of the Eagles QB. And when you look at Hurts’ spot on their list — sixth, behind a top five of Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert — it not only feels about where he belongs after one Pro Bowl season, but also it’s in line with how pretty much every other outlet under the sun is ranking Hurts, give or take a spot.
In fact, the one place where Hurts’ ranking is actually the highest is right on ESPN, where they have him ranked as the third-best fantasy quarterback. Not exactly apples-to-apples, but you get the point.
So, where do the other outlets, from CBS to Sports Illustrated, have Hurts ranked? Let’s take a look, starting with that aforementioned ESPN ranking and some of the reasoning behind it.
Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Rodgers, Herbert
Who did the ranking? “League executives, coaches, scouts and players...”
What did they say?
[Note: CBS did a tier system, and had Hurts in the second group along with Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Trevor Lawrence.]
Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes, Burrow, Allen
Who did the ranking? Staff writer Will Brinson
What did they say?
Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes, Burrow, Allen
Who did the ranking? Staff writer Matt Verderame
What did they say?
Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert, Rodgers, Jackson
Who did the ranking? Staff writer Sam Monson
What did they say?
[Note: Like CBS, they also did a tier system and also had Hurts in the second group. However, this time he was alongside Burrow and Allen in Tier 1.5, with only one player ahead of them.]
Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes
Who did the ranking? Staff writer Christian D’Andrea
What did they say?
Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Herbert
Who did the ranking? Staff writer Dalton Miller
What did they say?