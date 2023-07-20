ESPN host says Jalen Hurts is the NFL’s ‘most disrespected player’ — but the rankings say otherwise

Jalen Hurts led his team to a Super Bowl, was an MVP finalist, and has been getting nothing but praise this offseason — including a five-year, $255 million contract extension in April — as expectations begin to ramp up for the Eagles’ 2023 campaign. That’s why it was surprising to hear Hurts’ name mentioned during an ESPN segment discussing the NFL’s “most disrespected players.”

“My most disrespected player is actually a player who I think is elite, unlike Kirk Cousins, who I love — shoutout to his agent because he’s the real MVP — but Jalen Hurts is actually going to be my answer when it comes to most disrespected,” host Kimberley Martin proclaimed on ESPN’s Get Up! on Wednesday. “It might seem strange, like, ‘What? Everybody loves Jalen Hurts.’

“But in all seriousness, here’s Jalen Hurts, [he] outplays Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. And we still have polls, I believe done by Jeremy Fowler, polling NFL execs and people ranking quarterbacks, and I’m looking — where’s Jalen? I’m looking, and he’s like fifth or sixth. Sixth! This is madness. Absolute madness, and that’s what I don’t understand because Jalen has proven — this is not a question of like, oh, he’s good. We were actually wondering if this guy could hold his job in Philly. Not only can he hold it, but he can get this team to the Super Bowl.”

It should come as no surprise that this is an ESPN-manufactured controversy, since the list she’s referring to is ESPN’s own list of quarterback rankings, which was actually revealed earlier this week and features overwhelming praise of the Eagles QB. And when you look at Hurts’ spot on their list — sixth, behind a top five of Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert — it not only feels about where he belongs after one Pro Bowl season, but also it’s in line with how pretty much every other outlet under the sun is ranking Hurts, give or take a spot.

In fact, the one place where Hurts’ ranking is actually the highest is right on ESPN, where they have him ranked as the third-best fantasy quarterback. Not exactly apples-to-apples, but you get the point.

So, where do the other outlets, from CBS to Sports Illustrated, have Hurts ranked? Let’s take a look, starting with that aforementioned ESPN ranking and some of the reasoning behind it.

Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Rodgers, Herbert

Who did the ranking? “League executives, coaches, scouts and players...”

What did they say?

Hurts’ total package elevated him to top-six status. He’s known as a tireless worker and strong leader. He has grown as a passer every year: After posting a 33.8 QBR as a rookie in 2020, he had 54.6 and 66.4 ratings over the following two years. And his savvy as a runner helps him break off timely rushes based on his reads of the defense. His 18 rushing touchdowns represent the most by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history. “He’s one of those guys who has progressively added to his game,” an NFL personnel director said. “Not really flappable, similar to Burrow in that sense. He remains calm. He can do all the things you need to from the pocket. I don’t see why he can’t be [a] precision passer. Look at all the games where he’s had to dial it up from the pocket. He has that in his game.” Jeremy Fowler, ESPN.com

[Note: CBS did a tier system, and had Hurts in the second group along with Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Trevor Lawrence.]

Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes, Burrow, Allen

Who did the ranking? Staff writer Will Brinson

What did they say?

People are going to get mad at this tier, watch. But consider the quality of quarterbacks above. These guys aren’t lacking talent or even success. These are ELITE players we’re talking about here, but a little something is missing, whether it’s a full resume, longevity, health, etc. For Jackson, the pedigree is there as a former MVP and being locked in long term helps, as does the addition of Todd Monken as Ravens OC. Injuries are a fair complaint here the last two seasons; it wouldn't shock me to see a monster year from Lamar and a quick move up. Herbert on the Chiefs probably gets him in the tier above; but the Chargers have a loaded roster and still can't get over the hump. Lawrence and Hurts each have just one year having taken big leaps forward. Hurts has a loaded roster around him and Lawrence has a pretty choice division to carve apart in the immediate future. Will Brinson, CBSSports.com

Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes, Burrow, Allen

Who did the ranking? Staff writer Matt Verderame

What did they say?

Hurts made a tremendous leap in his third season. After playing sparingly as a rookie and then being inconsistent in his second year, Hurts emerged in 2022 to take the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Finishing second in the MVP balloting, Hurts accounted for 4,461 total yards and 35 touchdowns, earning second-team All-Pro honors. In the Super Bowl, Hurts showed everything you could want to see. Despite a pivotal second-quarter fumble, Hurts bounced back and finished with 304 passing yards, four total touchdowns and a 103.4 passing rating. Matt Verderame, SI.com

Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert, Rodgers, Jackson

Who did the ranking? Staff writer Sam Monson

What did they say?

Hurts was phenomenal in 2022, but the hardest part of that kind of play in the NFL is sustaining it. Lamar Jackson one spot above him is a great example of that. Hurts has taken big steps forward every season of his career, and if he has another one in the tank, then he is ranked too low at No. 7. Hurts averaged 8.0 yards per attempt last season and added almost 800 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Sam Monson, PFF.com

[Note: Like CBS, they also did a tier system and also had Hurts in the second group. However, this time he was alongside Burrow and Allen in Tier 1.5, with only one player ahead of them.]

Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes

Who did the ranking? Staff writer Christian D’Andrea

What did they say?

Each of these quarterbacks can get you to a Super Bowl. Burrow and Hurts already have, though they stopped agonizingly short of a title. Allen helped rebuild the Bills from sad-sack also-ran to perennial AFC contender and has less offensive firepower than either of his less experienced colleagues. He’s also the oldest player on this tier and he just turned 27. These guys are gonna be very good for a very long time. Christian D’Andrea, ftw.usatoday.com

Who was ahead of Hurts? Mahomes, Burrow, Allen, Herbert

Who did the ranking? Staff writer Dalton Miller

