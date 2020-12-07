The Eagles now have a quarterback controversy on their hands following Sunday’s 30-16 loss in Green Bay. Coach Doug Pederson wasn’t ready to say on his postgame press conference who will be his starter Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field.
With 7 minutes and 39 seconds left in the third quarter, Pederson benched Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts. It was the first time Hurts played an entire series.
“You got to let me get through this game. You just heard me say we needed a spark in this game to try to get things going,” said Pederson, whose 3-8-1 team has lost four in a row. “I got to get through injuries. I got to get through the tape. There are a lot of things I will continue and evaluate before anything is decided. The opportunity arose and we just needed that opportunity to get us back in the football game today and we came up short.”
Hurts completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards and finished with one touchdown, one interception and a 67.7 passer rating. He also ran for 29 yards on five carries. Wentz completed 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, and finished with no touchdowns or interceptions. He had a 57.4 passer rating and rushed for 18 yards on three carries.
The Eagles got to see what a true franchise quarterback looked like. Aaron Rodgers was 25-for-34 for 295 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 128.9 passer rating.
Wentz tried to keep his emotions in check when talking about the benching.
“Obviously that’s frustrating as a competitor and just the personality that I have. I want to be the guy out there, but it is what it is, they made the call today and at the end of the day we lost, as a team we lost. And that’s, for me, what I am most frustrated about,” Wentz said. “I don’t like where we are at this season record-wise and I know I can play better and we can all be better going forward. But yeah, I mean we got to clean some things up.”
When Hurts was asked how he would rate his performance, he said, “Not enough, not enough. We lost the game.”