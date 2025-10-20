Eagles lucky they weren’t facing ‘a major league quarterback,’ Jalen Hurts balled out, and what else they’re saying

The Eagles got back in the win column on Sunday, snapping a two-game losing skid with a 28-22 victory over Carson Wentz and the Vikings in Minnesota.

After six weeks of inconsistency and discord on offense, the Eagles’ passing offense finally showed what it’s capable of — but the rushing attack remained stagnant. Here’s what national media had to say about the win and what it means moving forward …

A ‘definite step in the right direction’ … but

While one former defensive end, Brandon Graham, mulls a comeback, another, Chris Long, is still hesitant about the Birds despite the win, after even an improved offense had to leg it out against a backup quarterback in Wentz.

“This is a definite step in the right direction when it comes to the big-play ability of the offense,” Long said. “You’d love to see them play with more rhythm. I’m not sitting up here hating on a win on the road, but I would like to see a little bit more consistency. If you play like that against a major league quarterback, it might not go that way.”

Wentz finished 313 yards and a pair of interceptions through the air, and another 28 yards on the ground.

Despite the too-close-for-comfort win, the offensive line was “fantastic” and Jalen Hurts was “perfect,” so it was still a big improvement over the Birds’ two previous losses, according to Long.

A reminder from Jalen Hurts

After an offseason full of discourse about where Hurts ranked among the best NFL quarterbacks, and an inconsistent Eagles offense to start the year, Sunday was a reminder of Hurts’ abilities through the air.

Hurts put up a perfect passer rating in Minnesota, throwing for 326 yards and three touchdowns and competing 19 of 23 pass attempts.

“This is a sign not just for the fans, or the people that hate on us, but really for our coaching staff,” LeSean McCoy said. “I think he has to remind you that he can throw the ball … Jalen Hurts has a really good deep ball, and when you threaten the defense that you’ll throw the deep ball, that’s what happens. Why would we have a guy like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, if we’re not going to use him?

“Jalen Hurts can play the quarterback position. It was time that we finally get to see him really play it.”

Put ‘their foot on the gas’

The Birds were aggressive with the deep ball, even on fourth down, taking advantage of their elite receivers and finding explosive plays that eluded them during the first six games of the year.

“The Eagles are so talented that it kind of makes them conservative,” former quarterback Alex Smith said on Get Up Monday morning. “That’s been the biggest complaint in the passing game and running game by the entire NFL world. Here we are, at Minnesota, against a Brian Flores defense, which is as exotic and aggressive as it gets, and you have to match that aggressiveness … This team needs to play with their foot on the gas.”