Jalen Hurts launches his foundation to serve and mentor youth, building upon efforts to help Philly schools

Jalen Hurts officially launched his new foundation, The Jalen Hurts Foundation, on Tuesday.

Hurts has long been active in the community, hosting charitable events and fundraising for Philadelphia schools. Now, he’s starting his own foundation to give back even more.

The Jalen Hurts Foundation was founded to strengthen communities by serving, mentoring, and advancing youth. The Jalen Hurts Foundation is committed to introducing resources and supporting programs promoting positive role models. The primary three principles of the foundation are “service, mentorship, and progression.”

“You can’t expect these kids to go out there and have big dreams and big goals and not have proper resources,” Hurts said in a statement. “Through the Jalen Hurts Foundation, I want to provide service and mentorship and ultimately advance our communities and youth. This is just the first step.”

In April 2024, Hurts donated $200,000 to 10 Philadelphia schools to purchase air conditioning units for students, staff, and educators. One of the foundation’s first initiatives, the Keep It Cool campaign, will expand on that project, with the goal of improving air conditioning and electrical infrastructure throughout the entire Philadelphia public school system.

”We believe that with sustained support and a belief in one’s self anyone can positively execute their purpose,” said Rachel Everett, Executive Director of the Jalen Hurts Foundation, in a statement.

In addition to the Keep It Cool campaign, the Jalen Hurts Foundation will also focus on education, financial wellness, mentorship, and supporting programs that uplift and support families nationwide.

“I want to serve, I want to be there and help in any way I can,” Hurts said in the launch video. “I think my goal and what I’m trying to accomplish here is just pay it forward.”