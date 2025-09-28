Jalen Hurts wears custom-made ‘Jawn Air’ Jordan cleats against Bucs: ‘It was a Jawn Air type of day’

For Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, his cleat choice — a nod to a popular Philly slang term — was simple.

Hurts’ cleats make waves on social media, and Sunday was no different. Hurts, a Jordan Brand athlete, wore a custom-made pair of Jordan 11 cleats, with the phrase “Jawn Air” written on the tongue.

“I felt like this was an [Jordan] 11 type of day, and it was a ‘Jawn Air’ type of day, and it held true, so it was good to wear those,” Hurts said after the Eagles beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-25, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The all-white cleats were the latest of Hurts’ custom-made cleats this season. He debuted his “Love Hurts” Jordan Retro 11 black and white cleats in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, and wore green and white Jordan 1 Retro cleats last week against the Rams that had the Portuguese phrase “Raça de um” written on the back. That translates to “breed of one.”

Hurts said he designed the cleats over the summer. The all-white design features a black Jordan logo and “Jawn Air” written in black lettering on the cleats’ tongue.

“Usually when I pick out my cleats, I don’t know which one I’m going to wear until maybe when I wake up or when I get to the locker room,” Hurts said. “I try to have everything available.”

After starting the game completing 15 of 16 passes and two touchdowns, Hurts missed all eight pass attempts in the second half. But he had help from his defense to stop a furious Tampa rally. Hurts also rushed for 62 yards on nine carries.

The Eagles now are 4-0 and host the Denver Broncos next week. We’ll see if Hurts has more heat to unveil then.