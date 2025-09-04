Jalen Hurts rocks Jordan Retro 11 cleats and gifts Jordan Brand goodies to a local youth football team

Jalen Hurts has been a Jordan Brand athlete since 2023, so it came as no surprise he had some fresh cleats to begin the Eagles’ 2025 season and Super Bowl title defense.

After rocking the PE Jordan XI kelly green cleats in February, Hurts is once again rocking Air Jordan Retro 11s for Thursday’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

After his first touchdown run of the game on Thursday night, Hurts did the Michael Jordan “shrug” celebration with the NBA Hall of Famer in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field, a source confirmed to The Inquirer.

The Eagles quarterback is rocking the sleek black cleats with a white outsole and white cleat spikes. On closer inspection, the cleats had familiar messaging on the tongue under the shoelaces: “Love Hurts” with the Jordan logo in between the words.

Hurts’ “Love, Hurts” slogan was unveiled in a commercial shortly after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, and he wore the branding in the form of a sweatshirt during the Super Bowl parade earlier this year.

The black cleats with red messaging traces back to Hurts wearing the “Bred” Air Jordan 1 cleats with “UNBANNABLE” messaging on them pregame at Super Bowl LIX. That stemmed from the commercial he starred in celebrating 40 years of the Jordan Brand earlier this year.

Hurts wasn’t allowed to wear the Air Jordan 1 cleats in-game because it didn’t match the team colors.

Hurts gifts youth football team

Before Hurts and the Eagles took the field against the Cowboys, the quarterback and Jordan Brand teamed up to give a special surprise to a local youth football team.

The South Philly Sigma Sharks, a youth football program with athletes ranging from 8-12 years old, were surprised with “Love, Hurts” hoodies and Air Jordan 4 white cement cleats.

Inside the boxes of the cleats, Hurts wrote a message to each player on printed paper: “As recognition of your grind this season, I’m gifting you these cleats, and next week, you’ll get first access to my new ‘Love Hurts’ collection! From my journey to yours, chase greatness every day. Love, Hurts.”

The South Philly Sigma Sharks play about 5 miles from Lincoln Financial Field at Vare Recreation Center.