Yes, the Eagles are 4-0 after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Don’t get too excited, though.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Eagles were sloppy and undisciplined and gave up two touchdown passes of more than 70 yards and committed eight penalties that handed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 83 yards of field position … and watched their head coach jaw with the opposing quarterback … and couldn’t run the ball, despite having the best running back in the NFL … and couldn’t throw the ball in the second half, despite having two of the best wide receivers in the NFL … and lost the best right tackle in the NFL and one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL to shoulder injuries and were outgained by more than 100 yards. With every passing second Sunday, they seemed to wilt a little more in the Florida heat.

And they won.

That’s how good they are. That’s how good they can be. That’s how far they have to go.

The Eagles are 4-0, somehow, after their 31-25 victory over the Bucs here at Raymond James Stadium, and they ought not let that perfect record fool them. Nick Sirianni, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, and the rest of the coaching staff have a healthy amount of work ahead of them.

As sharp and crisp and dominant as the Eagles were in building a 24-3 lead, they were just as sluggish and mistake-ridden for the rest of Sunday’s game. The film sessions over the next week promise to be doozies.

Those sessions should start with a proper self-evaluation from Sirianni and his coaches. The Eagles have 10 offensive starters back from last season’s Super Bowl team, and they have a very young and talented defense. Yet that offense practically vanished in the second half, and that defense has quickly gained a reputation as one prone to committing personal foul penalties.

And Sirianni’s brief tête-à-tête with Baker Mayfield along the Eagles’ sideline in the first half was a reminder that a team often takes on the personality of its head coach — and right now, part of the Eagles’ personality is a lack of self-control.

These are concerning issues out of a game that, for most of the first half, seemed certain to be an Eagles rout. On a first down on the Eagles’ first possession, Jalen Hurts darted out of the pocket, and Vita Vea, God bless him, did his best to try to catch him. Vea is a terrific player, a two-time Pro Bowl nose tackle, a man-mountain who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 347 pounds, and as Hurts curled toward the right sideline, Vea sprinted toward him. He even had an angle on him. But Hurts eased past him, like an IndyCar making a turn on a smooth track, and Vea pulled up and watched Hurts glide on for a 29-yard gain that set up a Dallas Goedert touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

This is what the Eagles’ opponents usually do. Usually, they submit.

The Buccaneers did not. They didn’t go away, and the Eagles didn’t put them away. There were moments when it appeared that this game was going to go bad in a big way for the Eagles, but they were, and are, good enough to overcome themselves. At least, at the moment they are.

But an NFL season is long, and injuries happen and accumulate, and they will have to be better to get close to the heights they reached last season. Saquon Barkley has no room to run. Lane Johnson left a game for the second straight week. The defense too often damages itself.

They can’t keep this up and expect another championship. They just can’t.