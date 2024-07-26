Were you one of those people who spent the last couple of months insisting that Jalen Hurts’ minicamp comments about his head coach were no big deal?

Well, now you have a chance to hear what “no big deal” actually sounds like.

On Wednesday, in his first media availability since that now-infamous June news conference, Hurts sat behind a microphone and delivered 10 minutes of the purest, least adulterated, most textbook banality you’ve ever heard from an NFL quarterback. I mean that sincerely. It was brilliant. Vintage Hurts. The earnestness. The vaguely understandable aphorisms.

“Talent will take you very far, but it don’t last.”

“If I made it happen, I can make it happen.”

“Some people don’t know what they don’t know. And I’m OK with that.”

He’s back rambling, baby!

Hurts talked about hunger. He talked about juices flowing and journeys being taken. He did not talk about the main thing being the main thing, but that’s OK. You can’t play all the greatest hits.

The important thing is that Hurts’ brooding, experimental phase appears to be over. History’s box offices are littered with the ashes of artists who tried to be too clever. Hurts needed to learn that lesson after his performance in June.

I’ve said from the beginning that it would be unfair to read too deeply into his vague, halting response to a question that essentially asked him to say some nice things about his head coach. In any relationship, there is a wide range of potential realities that exists between perpetual bliss and irreparable structural fracture. Any one of them could explain why, in a brief moment in time, Person A was not in the mood to speak glowingly about Person B. Think about all of the people you love. Then think about all of the instances — phases, even — when you would have been ill-served by a mic in your face.

Is it possible Hurts harbored some bitterness over the Eagles’ decision to fire close friend Brian Johnson as offensive coordinator? Was that a betrayal of loyalty, a violation of the all-for-one, one-for-all, take-responsibility ethos that Sirianni preaches? Did Hurts hold Sirianni at fault for the dysfunction that derailed their season? Was he tired of the sideline antics, the amateur rah-rah, the rock-paper-scissors? Had he entered the offseason hoping for a head coach who would act more like the adult in the room?

Sure. It’s possible. It’s also possible that Sirianni cut Hurts in the lunch line and took the last Buffalo chicken cheesesteak. Maybe, on the way out of the cafeteria, he looked Hurts in the face and yelled, “See yaaaaaaa!”

Even if any or all of these things are true, only Sirianni and Hurts can know whether they’ve caused irreparable harm to the relationship. Therein lies the significance of Hurts’ latest press conference.

The most important thing he said, he said at the beginning.

“I truly trust Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie, I trust Howie [Roseman], I trust Coach Sirianni to lead us in [the] right direction,” the quarterback said.

Trust was the issue. Throughout sports history, you can find plenty of instances of star players who did not see eye-to-eye with their coach or manager. The most important relationships in an NFL locker room, in an organization, are those between the quarterback and his offensive teammates. But without some basic level of trust and acceptance between Hurts and Sirianni, there is a high danger of dysfunction.

It is not a high bar. Which is what made Hurts comments’ in June so disconcerting. This time around, he showed both how easy it is, and how hard he previously made it.

“I think we’re in a great place. I think any time you have any frustration, any time you have any adversity you have to overcome, it’s supposed to test you,” Hurts said. “I think it’s a matter of being on the same page. If you’re on the same page, we maybe would have accomplished the things we would have. We didn’t, but that’s a learning experience.

“I think it’s as simple as if I made it happen, I can make it happen. This team has made it happen before. There’s no doubt that we can make it happen again, but it takes what it takes. It takes being together.”

There. That wasn’t so hard, was it?