Eagles practice observations: Jalen Hurts a plus-one factor in run game; Cam Jurgens in space; conditioning at the forefront

The Eagles held their second practice of the 2024 training camp on Thursday at the NovaCare Complex. Link to observations from Day 1. Here are my takeaways from Day 2:

Running threat

Jalen Hurts is off to a solid start, especially after appearing to have a shaky spring. I took those practices with a grain a salt. The fifth-year quarterback was taking his first snaps in a new scheme. And I’ll put his performance in two early non-contact practices in its proper context, as well. But Hurts hasn’t missed many throws.

What may be most encouraging is how the 26-year-old is running. Hurts looks more nimble than he did a year ago, certainly vs. how he moved in the regular season last year. A midseason knee injury factored into his mobility or lack thereof. But I’m starting to wonder how back-to-back offseason ankle surgeries — however minor — may have affected him last season. Maybe there was also a mental component to it all. Hurts wasn’t as much of a plus-one threat in 2023 and it clearly hampered the offense.

His passes thus far have been in rhythm and accurate. Hurts’ best toss of the day came on a 25-yard fade to wide receiver A.J. Brown, who got behind cornerback Darius Slay. He hasn’t forced throws downfield vs. defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s deep zones. He later hit Brown on a slant. And he hooked up with DeVonta Smith when he got matched up against dropping defensive end Brandon Graham on an out route, and zipped another to the receiver for a toe-tapper after getting flushed to his left.

If there have been incomplete passes, they’ve mostly been drops — Smith on Day 1 and tight end Dallas Goedert on Day 2. Tight end C.J. Uzomah had a ball ripped out of hands by cornerback Avonte Maddox, but it was a toss-up between a forced fumble and pass breakup.

Cam-A-Lot

When Hurts takes off on a scramble and motors into the secondary it can draw “oohs” and “ahhs” from fans at camp, but his red jersey affords him the comfort of running without fear. But there was a designed run that warranted excitement because it showcased a pulling Cam Jurgens. The Eagles have seen that athleticism from the center since his rookie camp when then-starter Jason Kelce was sidelined following elbow surgery in 2022.

But it must be nice to know that the “get Kelce in space with a head of steam” plays won’t have go following his retirement. Jurgens picked off a defender to clear a path for Hurts, as did left tackle Jordan Mailata. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland calls it his “pizza theory” with linemen divvying up blocks like pieces of pizza.

Later on, Jurgens jumped ahead of Saquon Barkley and as they sauntered into the second level, the running back grabbed his center and they ran together arm in arm.

Landon Dickerson was upgraded to a limited participant after sitting out the first practice with a toe laceration. Mekhi Becton again took most of the repetitions at left guard in his place. Offensive lineman Brett Tobin (hamstring) remained out.

Bet on Davis

Jordan Davis’ improved conditioning has been a focal point this offseason, but even he has stopped short of saying that he’s in the shape he wants to be. When he isn’t huffing and puffing, he’s clearly more effective. Fangio said he liked what he saw from the defensive tackle Wednesday. “I thought Jordan showed some good movement ability, was able to bend his body like I don’t think I’ve seen him do before,” Fangio said on Thursday. “So it’s encouraging right now.”

When Davis is able to get low and bend his knees, he’s hard to move. But there’s another kind of bended knees the Eagles don’t want to see and that’s when the 6-foot-6, 336-pounder is gassed. Davis was hunched over at the end of one period and didn’t appear to give full effort at the snap. The players have decided to run to the opposite goal line after sets and he was heading to the goal line before the play was even finished.

But a fresh Davis is dangerous. Earlier, he pressured Hurts out of the pocket and when he returned later on, he snuffed out a Barkley rush.

Gimme Carter

Jalen Carter doesn’t carry as much weight as Davis, but the Eagles will be mindful of his workload. Both guys clearly weren’t as disruptive down the stretch last season. Late in practice, the twosome were running with the third defensive unit. The Eagles like to rotate players, but the insertion of the youngsters seemed designed and forced them to make another dash to the goal line at the end of the period.

Carter may have left too early, but he beat every other defender to the goal line. Davis took a beeline to the pylon and slowed to a walk by the end.

The Eagles are clearly taking a different approach to conditioning this camp after there were internal complaints about the fitness of some players last season. Coach Nick Sirianni has tweaked the schedule and implemented late practice periods that increase tempo and force the units off and on the field.

Pickett’s fence

While Hurts had his struggles in the spring, backup quarterback Kenny Pickett seemed to an easier time adjusting to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s system. The opposite has been the case early in camp. Pickett hasn’t looked as comfortable as he did a month ago.

He missed an open Uzomah on one of his first throws and was clearly agitated at himself. He bounced back with a couple of short completions over the middle to slot receiver Britain Covey. But he nearly got picked off by edge rusher Terrell Lewis on a screen pass and had to eat a few dropbacks when he couldn’t find an open receiver.

Ross for Less

John Ross was bumped up into the first team as the third receiver. Parris Campbell opened camp in that role. It’s likely that every candidate for that spot will get an opportunity during the first week. Ross didn’t get many passes thrown his way. Of course, it’s hard to stand out when Brown, Smith, Goedert, and Barkley are the other options.

The Eagles would probably prefer to see one of their rookies make a push for the job. But neither Ainias Smith nor Johnny Wilson have yet to stand out. It’s early, of course. Wilson alligator armed a Tanner McKee pass over the middle that hit the ground.

Motion Lotion

Joseph Ngata lined up with the first unit for a play, but he and Campbell seemed to struggle with the pre-snap motion and Hurts had to reset his receivers twice. The pass ended up going to Goedert for a short gain, but something seemed off.

There are going to be unavoidable hiccups with the added responsibilities that come with motions. It will be a process. Ngata, a second-year receiver, has endured his share of Sirianni rants, but he’s still on the roster for a reason. He’s 6-3, 217 pounds, and moves fairly well. But he may have to watch general manager Howie Roseman bring in a more established receiver if he — like the other receivers — can’t show more.

Run and Gun

I touched on concerns about Bryce Huff as a run defender in Wednesday’s notes, but asked Fangio the question a day later. “He has the talent to do what we want him to do,” the defensive coordinator said. “It’s just he’s got to get familiar with doing it. It’ll be a work in progress. Does he look like he can do it today? No. But I think eventually he will.”

Huff played his share against the run with the New York Jets, but he’s slated to play more in base defense with the Eagles and has to learn a new technique. Fangio has his front employ a 1½-gap technique that accounts for gap integrity, but also gives his linemen the freedom to attack if they’ve done the first job.

In team drills, Huff did well to string running back Kenneth Gainwell to the sideline on an outside zone run.

Loose ends

I haven’t mentioned Reed Blankenship much yet because Fangio has called a lot of two-safety shell coverages, but early on in the session he read an Hurts zone read keep and came in unblocked for a would-be tackle. Lewis followed his near pick by blowing up a screen. Edge rusher Julian Okwara flashed with a nice speed to power rush that forced Mailata to hold his jersey.

Rookie linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. pulled up lame at one point. He returned after receiving trainer attention. But during the developmental period, he went down, which essentially ended practice. Trainers massaged both his legs and he eventually got up on his own. But a cart was called over and he rode indoors. An NFL source later said he was suffering from leg cramps and should be fine.

Extra points

The starting cornerback competition seems to be a two-man race for now. A day after Isaiah Rodgers got the start, Kelee Ringo was first up with the starters. Both shuffled in and out with the first unit, though. … The Eagles signed receiver Griffin Hebert and waived tackle Gottlieb Ayedze from the non-football injury list. … Players have been in shorts and shells the first two days, well, except for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He seems to have left out the shorts part of the equation. … The Eagles have a closed walk-through on Friday. They return to practice on Saturday.