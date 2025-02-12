Jalen Hurts shares ‘humble reminder,’ Saquon Barkley, offensive line shotgun beers on ‘The Tonight Show’

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the entire Eagles offensive line appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, where they shotgunned beers and discussed their Super Bowl victory against the Chiefs.

During the roughly nine minute interview, Hurts told Fallon that the photo wallpaper on his cell phone is a picture of him walking off the field following the Eagles’ loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, blanketed by yellow and red confetti.

Despite winning on Sunday, Hurts said the photo is “going to remain” on his phone, something he described as a “humble reminder” to keep him motivated on the next game.

“So every time you open your phone you’re motivated, you’re like, ‘I’ve got to beat these dudes,’” Fallon said, causing Hurts to bristle a bit.

Advertisement

“Every time I open my phone I don’t just sit there and have this flashback of a moment,” Hurts clarified. “It’s not some psychotic thing or anything like that.”

» READ MORE: Restaurant owned by C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s mother bombarded with negative reviews after safety trash talked Travis Kelce

Hurts also revealed he doesn’t ever call the Eagles’ unstoppable quarterback sneak play the “Tush Push,” but he declined to say his name for the play.

“It’s not what I call it,” Hurts said. “I’m not going to say what I call it.”

Fallon also played a voicemail left on Barkley’s phone by his 6-year-old daughter, Jada, who was confident her dad was finally going to win the Super Bowl.

“I know you’re going to win!” Jada said. “but if you don’t, that is OK. I’ll always, always love you.”

For his next stop on the talk-show circuit, Hurts swung by the Today show early Wednesday.

With the number of stops Hurts has made since winning Super Bowl LIX, there’s barely been time to let it sink in. But Hurts’ “most memorable moment” was the locker room celebration with his teammates.

“You meet people and you hear the word champ, and you just think about how hard you worked for that,” Hurts said. “It really kicks in when you’re able to celebrate with your teammates. … The focus we had going in, and the fun we had leaving.”

» READ MORE: Who will be the next Jason Kelce? Five candidates to bring the house down at the Eagles parade

Hurts postgame shared a moment with his father, Averion Hurts Sr., who was also his high school football coach. No one has supported Hurts’ career more over the years, and on the field, the emotions of their long, “unprecedented” journey came out.

“It’s been a few moments he’s cried over my career. A few, a few, " Hurts said on Today.

“Just the joy that it brought him, that means everything to you because you know that’s a man that was on your side throughout every phase of the journey that’s endured some of those things, as well, and so I’m so appreciative of him and what this journey’s been for us.”

Later in the afternoon, Hurts continued his post-Super Bowl media blitz with a guest appearance on The View.

Hurts, who played golf with former President Barack Obama a week before the election, wasn’t asked about politics during his appearance. Instead, talk focused on the Eagles’ dominant Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, sealed late in the game with the 46-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

“Smitty, he didn’t practice all week because be was battling with an injury, and then ends up leading the team in receiving yards,” Hurts said. “That’s just at testament to him.”

“That’s what this team’s been about,” Hurts added. “It’s consisted of great individuals being invested into what the mission was as a group. In the end, we were about to hoist that trophy. It was amazing.”

During the game, Hurts and Smith shared an emotional moment on the sidelines, which was captured by NFL Films. It’s unclear how far into the game they were, but Smith was in tears as he thanked Hurts for what he did to “keep this s– going.”

“It’s been a ride, man,” Hurts said to Smith. “You deserve it, bro... Embrace this s–, man, in your hometown! In your hometown!”