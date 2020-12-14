The bigger news might have been that safety and defensive captain Rodney McLeod, part of a steady stream of defensive starters who had to leave the New Orleans game, suffered a torn left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. This leaves a giant void in the secondary and in the defensive leadership. The other key figure on the back end, corner Darius Slay, suffered a concussion on the same play on which McLeod was injured, and Slay has entered the league protocol, Pederson said.