‘A different world,’ James Bradberry transitions into new slot cornerback role for the Eagles

James Bradberry has traversed into a new world this summer.

The Eagles veteran cornerback has spent seven years diagnosing opposing offenses primarily as an outside cornerback. The 30-year-old has developed a reputation as a physical, yet cerebral cornerback who understands route concepts and can often pick out how receivers are trying to manipulate him while in zone coverage.

So when new Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai approached Bradberry about spending some time at slot cornerback during training camp, the well-studied veteran dove into a new subject matter.

“It’s a different world in there that I’m not used to,” Bradberry said after Sunday’s practice. “I’m trying to get adjusted to it and learn more. I think it’s helping my overall knowledge of the game. ... When you move inside, you’re constantly having to process everything that’s happening in front of you but also have to process the routes that are happening behind you and how the offense is trying to set you up.”

“A lot of routes are layered,” he added. “You have something in front and something behind you, and you have to recognize that. ... So I would say that’s definitely helped me learn more about how offenses try to attack you.”

Bradberry’s slot work was split between the first- and second-team defenses during training camp. When he worked with the twos, he’d occupy his typical outside cornerback spot with the starting defense while bumping inside with the backups the following series.

At 6-foot-1, with an even longer wingspan, Bradberry has the ideal length for an outside cornerback and the 212-pound defensive back has been successful in the league because of his ability to get physical with bigger receivers. It’s part of the reason he’s found a home with the Eagles opposite fellow veteran cornerback Darius Slay, who is more of a finesse cornerback capable of matching quicker, shiftier receivers step for step.

After signing a three-year, $38-million contract in the offseason, Bradberry may get an expanded role in the defense this year, especially if training camp is any indication.

Last week, Desai alluded to the value of having Bradberry cross-trained for potential matchup advantages.

“We’re just trying to find different matchups, different roles,” Desai said. “It’s about getting the best 11 on the field in different ways. ... Why not test him out in there and put him in some situations?”

Nickel cornerback roles are typically reserved for smaller, quicker defensive backs who can mirror an undersized slot receiver without using the sideline to cut off half of a wideout’s route tree. But as offenses get more creative with putting bigger receivers or tight ends in the slot — the Eagles will put A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, or Dallas Goedert in the slot depending on the formation — there’s more of a role for a big cornerback on the inside than there used to be.

The Eagles will face several teams that use tight ends as primary targets in the slot this season. The New York Giants, Bradberry’s former team, traded for Darren Waller in the offseason. Travis Kelce and George Kittle also loom large as prime examples. According to Pro Football Focus, Waller lined up in the slot 66% of the time with the Las Vegas Raiders last year and Kelce spent 44% of his time in the slot.

Bradberry said these types of developments across the league make him ideally suited for some spot slot duty.

“I think [my style] suits it,” Bradberry said. “And I think why also having me take some reps in there can help us in the future. Because offenses are so developed, they’ve got so many weapons on teams like tight ends, bigger receivers, they line up guys wherever. There’s also wide receivers in the backfield. So having a corner, a bigger corner that can line up inside and take nickel reps or even line up at safety, I feel like it helps you as a play-caller.”

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert said he’s been matched up with Bradberry at times during training camp, in the slot or otherwise, and said the cornerback’s patience and experience presents a unique challenge for him.

“Just facing somebody like that, it makes you work a little bit harder,” Goedert said. “When you go up against a linebacker, a little jab might work. Well, James is more patient, he’s seen it, he’s a really smart player so you have to make sure you are on all your fundamentals when you’re going against him, the release, the top of the route. Because when you’re going against a corner of his caliber, his brakes are so good, his anticipation are so good, so you have to make sure you’re not giving him any tells and win at the line of scrimmage, which isn’t always easy.”

Birdseed

The Eagles practice Sunday featured a recently-slimmed roster with the roughly 70 players still on the active roster going into Monday.

The following players weren’t at practice, signaling their release ahead of cut-down day: QB Ian Book, RB Kennedy Brooks, WR Jadon Haselwood, WR Freddie Swain, WR Johnny King, TE Tyree Jackson, OL Tyrese Robinson, DT Marvin Wilson, DT Caleb Saunders, DT Olive Sagapolu, DT Robert Cooper, LB Quinton Bell, and LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams.

Britain Covey, Moro Ojomo, and Mario Goodrich, all players on the roster bubble, returned from injuries and participated in the early portion of practice open to media as well.