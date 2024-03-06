Jason Kelce honored by hometown Cavaliers with bobblehead: ‘I look way better than expected’

The latest stop on Jason Kelce’s retirement tour? His hometown, Cleveland.

The Cavaliers honored Jason and his brother Travis with a Kelce Brothers Bobblehead Night against the Celtics — and both brothers were in the building on Tuesday to celebrate.

Jason wore the Cavs’ Statement jersey, inspired by their 2016 NBA Finals look, in the bobblehead, and he and Travis also wore those jerseys to the game.

“In person, I look way better than expected,” Jason said of the bobblehead design.

The Cavaliers also played a tribute video to honor Jason’s retirement. Jason and Travis both attended Cleveland Heights High School — inspiring the name of their podcast, New Heights — and grew up avid fans of the Cavaliers.

The video included clips from Jason’s early childhood, his time at Cleveland Heights, his Cincinnati and Eagles careers, and, of course, his iconic Super Bowl parade speech.

After the video, the team presented Jason with a custom No. 62 Cavs jersey, a bedazzled basketball, and a luchador mask, like the one he celebrated in after Travis’ Super Bowl win in Las Vegas. Jason brought a T-shirt to represent for Cleveland Heights.

And of course, the Kelce brothers chugged a beer late in the third quarter for the Cavs faithful at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

With the Kelces in the house, the Cavs pulled off the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history, coming back from 22 down to beat the NBA-best Celtics and end the league’s longest winning streak at 11 games.

After the big win, Travis and Jason celebrated on the court with Cavs players Darius Garland and Dean Wade, who scored 20 points in the fourth quarter for the win.